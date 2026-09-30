Aishwarya Rai Bachchan obliges to paps' request, asks them to pose for a group selfie

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Global icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen striking a warm interaction with the paparazzi on Tuesday night.

A video on social media shows the actress obliging photographers as she made her way towards her car after returning from Paris Fashion Week.

In the video, Aishwarya is seen signing an autograph for a fan before stopping to acknowledge the paparazzi waiting to photograph her.

Rather than simply posing for individual pictures, the actress had a sweet suggestion for the photographers. Addressing them, she said, “ Aao sab log ek photo lete hain” (Come, let’s all take a picture together)

The paparazzi appeared delighted by Aishwarya’s gesture as she made sure everyone could be part of the photograph.

Aishwarya has just returned from Paris where she walked the runway in a dramatic velvet creation with a crystal-embellished cape.

The actress, who has been married to actor Abhishek Bachchan since 2007, is part of one of Bollywood’s most prominent families.

Her equation with the paparazzi also makes for an interesting contrast with her mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan’s who is often stirring headlines for her complicated relationship with photographers.

Jaya has openly spoken about her discomfort with paparazzi culture and has often objected when photographers flock around her or photograph her in private moments.

Jaya has also made it clear that she is willing to pose when photographers maintain a proper distance and allow her to approach them on her own terms.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya made news recently when she was spotted at the airport while heading to Paris, without her daughter Aaradhya.

The little girl never fails to accomany her mother at many events and travels, but this time around she seems to have given it a miss.

–IANS

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