Aishwarya wishes ‘Babyyy-Papa’ Abhishek Bachchan on behalf of daughter Aaradhya on birthday

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has wished her husband, Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday on behalf of her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

The actress recently took to her Instagram, and shared a throwback picture with a close-up shot of Abhishek Bachchan’s eyes.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “Happy HAPPY 50th Birthday dearest Babyyy-Papa with lots of love, peace, happiness, contentment and best health God Blesssss. Stay Golden… Shine on Love”.

Earlier, actress Aishwarya Rai treated the netizens with an adorable unseen picture of her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan as she wished her parents on their anniversary. The photo had little Aaradhya flaunting her sweet smile for the camera while in her mom Aishwarya's arm as she posed with her grandparents.

Wishing her parents on their wedding anniversary, Aishwarya wrote, "Dearest Darling Mommy-Doddaaa and Daddy-Ajjaaa Prayers and Anniversary Love God Bless Always LOVE YOU ETERNALLY (sic)”.

The post further included another photo of the 'Taal' actress's parents facing the camera with a smile. On November 21, Aishwarya decided to pay a heartfelt tribute to her late father, Krishnaraj Rai, on his birth anniversary through an emotional post.

Taking to her Instagram, the 'Devdas' actress posted a couple of pictures of her late father with her and her daughter, Aaradhya.

“Happy Birthday dearest Daddy-Ajjaaa, our Guardian Angel, Love you eternally. Thanking you for ALL your infinite love and blessings as our Aaradhya turned 14 (sic)”, Aishwarya wrote the caption. For those who do not know, Krishnaraj Rai was a Marine biologist. He passed away in 2017 in Mumbai after a prolonged illness.

Aishwarya is considered to have been extremely close to her father and never misses an opportunity to remember him. In a recent update, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan were seen together after a very long time at their daughter Aaradhya's annual day. The couple was accompanied by Aishwarya's mother, Vrinda Rai, and Abhishek's father, and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.

