July 17, 2025 4:43 PM हिंदी

Aishwarya Khare says ‘Chhoriyan Chali Gaon’ will test her mentally, emotionally and physically

Aishwarya Khare says ‘Chhoriyan Chali Gaon’ will test her mentally, emotionally and physically

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Television actress Aishwarya Khare has opened up about her upcoming show “Chhoriyan Chali Gaon” and shared that it will test her mentally, emotionally, and physically.

Despite the challenges, she’s embracing the experience with determination and a willingness to grow. In an interview with IANS, the ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ actress stated that she is approaching this show with the goal of becoming stronger—mentally, emotionally, and physically. And that she believes this show can help her grow in all those areas.

Aishwarya shared, “The two things I’ve focused on the most are my clothing and my mental preparation. I’ve always believed that you shouldn’t give up without trying. That attitude has always helped me. So, I’m going in with the mindset that I’ll at least try everything. I never say, “I can’t do this” before giving it a shot. In fact, I think overcoming tough moments and challenges brings a sense of achievement.”

“I’m approaching this with the goal of becoming stronger—mentally, emotionally, and physically. And I believe this show can help me grow in all those areas.”

Talking about Rannvijay Singha hosting the rural based reality show, the actress stated, “I don’t think there could be a better host for this show. He has so much experience in judging and motivating people—he’s been doing it for years. Since we’re going into a space that is completely out of our comfort zone, we’ll need someone who can uplift us in every way. Ranvijay can do that—emotionally, physically, and mentally. He’s absolutely the right person to guide us through this. I’m really happy he’s the host.”

Zee TV is gearing up to launch a one-of-a-kind reality show, “Chhoriyan Chali Gaon,” where 11 independent women from urban lifestyles step away from the comforts of city life to immerse themselves in the simplicity and challenges of rural India.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

HM Amit Shah stresses on cooperative reforms, crackdown on paper mafia in Rajasthan

HM Amit Shah stresses on cooperative reforms, crackdown on paper mafia in Rajasthan

Manisha Koirala calls it ‘meaningful’ to share honour with designer Daniel Lee

Manisha Koirala calls it ‘meaningful’ to share honorary doctorate honour with designer Daniel Lee

Farmers in Bihar, Jharkhand welcome PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, call it game changer

Farmers in Bihar, Jharkhand welcome PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, call it game changer

Waaree Renewable’s Q1 profit falls over 8.5 pc sequentially to Rs 86 crore in Q1

Waaree Renewable’s Q1 profit falls over 8.5 pc sequentially to Rs 86 crore, revenue up

Indian stock market ends lower amid selling in IT, banking shares

Indian stock market ends lower amid selling in IT, banking shares

Rahul Gandhi might land in jail soon, says Assam CM after LoP's 'stealing land' jibe

Rahul Gandhi might land in jail soon, says Assam CM after LoP's 'stealing land' jibe

Can’t wait for the day when I can bat at Lord’s, says Ayush Mhatre

Can’t wait for the day when I can bat at Lord’s, says Ayush Mhatre

Akanksha Puri talks about her physically demanding character in OTT series ‘Rose Garden’

Akanksha Puri talks about her physically demanding character in OTT series ‘Rose Garden’

Adani Enterprises sell 20 pc stake in AWL Agri Business to Wilmar, raises Rs 7,150 crore

Adani Enterprises Ltd sell 20 pc stake in AWL Agri Business to Wilmar, raises Rs 7,150 crore

Veteran diplomat Taranjit Sandhu joins US-India strategic forum (File image)

Veteran diplomat Taranjit Sandhu joins US-India strategic forum