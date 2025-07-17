Aishwarya Khare says ‘Chhoriyan Chali Gaon’ will test her mentally, emotionally and physically

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Television actress Aishwarya Khare has opened up about her upcoming show “Chhoriyan Chali Gaon” and shared that it will test her mentally, emotionally, and physically.

Despite the challenges, she’s embracing the experience with determination and a willingness to grow. In an interview with IANS, the ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ actress stated that she is approaching this show with the goal of becoming stronger—mentally, emotionally, and physically. And that she believes this show can help her grow in all those areas.

Aishwarya shared, “The two things I’ve focused on the most are my clothing and my mental preparation. I’ve always believed that you shouldn’t give up without trying. That attitude has always helped me. So, I’m going in with the mindset that I’ll at least try everything. I never say, “I can’t do this” before giving it a shot. In fact, I think overcoming tough moments and challenges brings a sense of achievement.”

Talking about Rannvijay Singha hosting the rural based reality show, the actress stated, “I don’t think there could be a better host for this show. He has so much experience in judging and motivating people—he’s been doing it for years. Since we’re going into a space that is completely out of our comfort zone, we’ll need someone who can uplift us in every way. Ranvijay can do that—emotionally, physically, and mentally. He’s absolutely the right person to guide us through this. I’m really happy he’s the host.”

Zee TV is gearing up to launch a one-of-a-kind reality show, “Chhoriyan Chali Gaon,” where 11 independent women from urban lifestyles step away from the comforts of city life to immerse themselves in the simplicity and challenges of rural India.

