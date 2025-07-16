Aishwarya Khare reveals why she agreed to do the rural-based reality show ‘Chhoriyan Chali Gaon’

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) TV actress Aishwarya Khare, known for her stint in the show "Bhagya Lakshmi," has opened up about her decision to join the rural-based reality show “Chhoriyan Chali Gaon.”

She shared what drew her to the project and why the concept stood out to her. Speaking to IANS, the actress said that playing Lakshmi for such a long time had deeply shaped her image, and this new show offered her a chance to reconnect with audiences as herself. Aishwarya stated, “The first reason why I said yes to the show is that after portraying Lakshmi for so long, I had completely absorbed the character. People have seen me as Lakshmi and remember me that way. So, this show became an opportunity for audiences to know me as Aishwarya, beyond the character. That was a big motivation.”

“Secondly, I wanted to do something different post-Bhagya Lakshmi. Choriyan Chali Gaon felt like a perfect chance to try something new. I really liked the concept—it’s very relevant and meaningful today. And being able to do this on Zee TV made it an even bigger opportunity for me.”

When asked if she had ever visited a village before, Aishwarya Khare recalled, “Yes, but only once, and that too when I was a child—probably in fourth or fifth grade. I don’t remember much, but I do recall there being no electricity, icy cold water, and my grandma cooking on a traditional stove. I have a vivid memory of opening the gate to our house and seeing a vast mustard field covered in fog. It looked like a cloud had descended over it. It was so beautiful. Those are small memories, but my actual experience of living in a village is practically zero.”

Talking about her preparation for the show, Aishwarya shared that both her wardrobe and mindset have been key areas of focus. “The two things I’ve focused on the most are my clothing and my mental preparation. I’ve always believed that you shouldn’t give up without trying. That attitude has always helped me. So, I’m going in with the mindset that I’ll at least try everything. I never say, “I can’t do this” before giving it a shot. In fact, I think overcoming tough moments and challenges brings a sense of achievement.”

“I’m approaching this with the goal of becoming stronger—mentally, emotionally, and physically. And I believe this show can help me grow in all those areas.”

Zee TV is set to launch a unique reality show titled Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, which brings together 11 independent women from urban backgrounds as they leave behind city comforts to experience life in a traditional Indian village.

The show will be hosted by ‘Roadies’ fame Rannvijay Singha.

--IANS

ps/