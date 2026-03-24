March 24, 2026 5:16 PM हिंदी

Airtel broadband customers in Noida face frequent long outages, no respite in sight

Airtel broadband customers in Noida face frequent long outages, no respite in sight

New Delhi/Noida, March 24 (IANS) Airtel broadband customers in certain Noida sectors are facing acute frequent outages, running into 6-7 hours daily for more than a month, and the company has failed to address the issue.

According to local residents in Noida’s Sector 143, Airtel broadband outages are happening so frequent in the past one month or so that they have no option but to explore shifting to other internet service providers.

“It has been a harrowing experience with the Airtel network since the onset of February this year. The internet goes for 5-6 hours very frequently and we have no respite from these long outages,” Deb, a resident of Gulshan Ikebana society in Sector 143, said.

The Airtel broadband service suffered such long outages back to back on Monday and Tuesday this week.

Apparently, according to locals and sources, the Noida Authority is doing some sewer construction work in the nearby area and their JCB crane is regularly hitting the Airtel cables, shutting down the internet.

When reached, neither Airtel nor Noida Authority responded to IANS queries.

According to Rashmi, who lives in a nearby society and is working from home, the frequent Airtel outages have disturbed her entire work-flow, as she is completely dependent on the wi-fi service.

“It never happened before as Airtel has been a reliable service so far. These outages have affected my entire day plan. I have no option but to shift to Reliance Jio,” she added.

“Why can’t Airtel executives discuss and resolve this issue in detail with Noida Authority and ensure uninterrupted service for its customers?” she lamented.

Meanwhile, Airtel users in Delhi and neighbouring areas faced a severe outage last year, with many complaining of not being able to make calls, send messages and access the internet. Some have also said that they are not getting a signal at all.

The company later restored the service. “Our customers from Delhi-NCR are experiencing some voice calling issues for the past hour or so," a statement by the company read, “Significant part of the issue has already been resolved and our engineers are at work to resolve this fully. We deeply regret any inconvenience.”

--IANS

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