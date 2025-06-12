June 12, 2025 5:56 PM हिंदी

Air India plane crash: Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal express heartfelt condolences

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday expressed her heartfelt condolences after an Air India plane crashed near Ahmedabad Airport with 242 passengers (including crew) on board.

"Distressed on hearing about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. My prayers for all families and friends of those on board the flight," said FM Sitharaman.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said he was "deeply pained to learn about the plane crash in Ahmedabad".

"I convey my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. We stand firmly with those grieving and pray for the quick recovery of those injured. Om Shanti," he posted.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan said he was shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad.

“We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action. Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site,” he posted on X.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner (VT-ANB), on its way to London, had just taken off with 242 people on board, including two pilots and 10 cabin crew, when it crashed just outside the perimeter of Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Ahmedabad airport officials said that all flight operations remain temporarily suspended until further notice. An SVPIA spokesperson said that "Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, is currently not operational".

“All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice. Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates before proceeding to the airport,” said the spokesperson.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said a detailed investigation is underway into the crash of Air India flight AI-171.

