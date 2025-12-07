Air India Group to ensure compliance with airfare cap, rolls our proactive measures

New Delhi, Dec 7 (IANS) Air India and Air India Express have said they were in the process of ensuring compliance with the latest directive on airfare caps issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Since December 4, both carriers have proactively capped economy-class airfares on non-stop domestic flights to prevent the usual demand–supply dynamics applied by automated revenue management systems.

“In view of the widespread disruptions that travellers across India are currently experiencing, Air India and Air India Express announce a series of proactive measures to help those stranded reach their destinations,” said the airlines.

To provide greater flexibility, Air India and Air India Express have introduced a special waiver of change or cancellation fees on eligible domestic bookings.

“With this, guests who booked their flights with either carrier until December 4 for travel until December 15 can reschedule their bookings to a future date without paying the applicable rescheduling fee (within the validity of the purchased ticket, as applicable) or can cancel their bookings with full refund (without any cancellation fee applied),” said the airlines.

This one-time waiver is applicable for a change or cancellation made until December 8.

“Fare difference, if any, in case of rescheduling will apply,” they said.

Those who wish to reschedule or cancel their bookings with the one-time waiver can do so on the 24x7 contact centres of either carrier or through travel agents worldwide. To address high call volumes and minimise response times, Air India and Air India Express have deployed additional resources at their 24x7 contact centres.

Air India and Air India Express are also maximising availability of seats across all flights on their expansive network.

“Wherever operationally feasible, eligible Economy Class passengers would be upgraded to higher cabins at no additional cost so that every available seat can be utilised to help stranded travellers. Both carriers are also operating additional flights on key routes to help travellers and their baggage reach their destinations as quickly as possible,” the airlines stated.

Also, the airlines offer special discounted fares and benefits on their websites and mobile apps for students, senior citizens, members of the armed forces, and their dependents.

—IANS

na/