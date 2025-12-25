December 25, 2025 11:15 AM हिंदी

Air India Express flight takes off as Navi Mumbai International Airport begins operations

Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) Air India Express on Thursday said it inaugurated services from Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on Christmas Day, with direct flights to Bengaluru and Delhi.

The first Air India Express flight from Navi Mumbai International Airport operated to Bengaluru, marks the commencement of the airline’s services from the new airport.

“Following the inaugural Bengaluru service, the airline’s inaugural Delhi flight was scheduled to depart from Navi Mumbai at 14:05 hours and arrive in the national capital at 16:20 hours,” the airline said in a statement.

The airline is among the first carriers to commence commercial services from NMIA on the very day the airport opened for operations.

“The start of flights from Navi Mumbai is a milestone for the city and the region. We are happy to be part of this effort, in enhancing capacity for Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Navi Mumbai is a key pillar of our dual-airport strategy, complementing our services from CSMIA, where we operate direct flights to 11 domestic and three international destinations,” said Aloke Singh, Managing Director, Air India Express.

He said that Air India Express will scale up its operations going forward, offering guests reliable, value-driven connectivity delivered with the warmth of Indian hospitality, supported by a modern fleet.

NMIA is India’s newest Greenfield airport. In the first month, NMIA will operate for 12 hours — between 08:00 hours and 20:00 hours — handling 23 scheduled daily departures.

During this period, the airport will manage up to 10 flight movements per hour. During the initial launch period, passengers will benefit from services operated by IndiGo, Air India Express, and Akasa Air, connecting Mumbai to 16 major domestic destinations, according to the airport.

Starting February 2026, the airport will transition to round-the-clock operations, expanding to 34 daily departures to meet the increasing needs of the MMR.

NMIA is a public private partnership (PPP) between Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), a subsidiary of Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL), which holds the majority stake of 74 per cent, while the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO) holds the remaining 26 per cent.

—IANS

na/

