AIFF to meet ISL club CEOs on Thursday amid uncertainty over league's future

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) will meet with CEOs of eight Indian Super League (ISL) clubs in New Delhi on Thursday to address concerns over the league’s future.

The meeting comes in the wake of Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) announcing on July 11 that the 2025–26 ISL season has been placed “on hold” due to unresolved contractual issues.

"AIFF officials will meet with CEOs from eight Indian Super League clubs, on Thursday, August 7, 2025, in New Delhi, to discuss issues regarding #IndianFootball," the Indian Football Team posted on X.

FSDL, the commercial partner and organiser of the league, cited ongoing negotiations and a lack of agreement on key terms as the reason behind its decision. The following day, the AIFF responded by stating it would take all necessary steps to ensure the ISL continues, signalling a potential difference in vision between the federation and FSDL.

At the heart of the issue lies the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between FSDL and AIFF, which defines the operational, structural and commercial framework of the ISL. The MRA is set to expire on December 8, 2025. Without a renewed or revised agreement, stakeholders are concerned about the uncertainty surrounding the league’s long-term direction.

Given the ISL’s traditional September-to-April schedule, planning for the 2025–26 season would typically begin well in advance. Clubs, broadcasters and sponsors require clarity on timelines, commitments and commercial terms to organise logistics, player signings and marketing activities. The lack of resolution is already creating anxiety within the ecosystem.

While FSDL remains the driving force behind the league’s growth since its inception in 2014, AIFF’s recent statements suggest that the governing body is exploring all avenues to ensure the ISL’s continuity - potentially even in a new or restructured format.

The meeting on Thursday is expected to be a high-stakes discussion involving club concerns, the future of the ISL and the role each stakeholder will play if the league is to sustain and evolve.

