AIFF Super Cup: East Bengal beat Punjab FC 3-1 to reach final

Fatorda (Goa), Dec 4 (IANS) Mohamad Basim Rashid, Kevin Sibille, and Saul Crespo scored a goal each as East Bengal defeated Punjab FC 3-1 in an exciting first semifinal of the AIFF Super Cup, which was played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Thursday. Daniel Ramirez converted a penalty for the only goal for the Shers from Punjab.

East Bengal produced a performance of grit and ruthless efficiency to book their place in a third AIFF Super Cup final, reaching their second final of the season, following their narrow IFA Shield defeat to Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

East Bengal took the lead in the 12th minute through Mohamad Bashim Rashid before Daniel Ramirez scored the equaliser from the penalty spot. But Kevin Sibille scored at the stroke of half-time before captain Saul Crespo sealed the match in the 71st minute for Oscar Bruzon’s men.

The match began with both sides tense and cautious, feeling their way through a nervy opening. Punjab carved out the first big chance when Pramveer connected with a cross inside the tenth minute, only for his header to be skewed wide. Missing suspended defender Muhammed Uvais, Punjab looked slightly unsettled at the back, something East Bengal quickly exploited.

East Bengal took the lead in the 12th minute through Mohamad Basim Rashid, whose powerful shot from the edge of the box found the net past the goalkeeper. The midfielder received the ball on the edge of the box after Punjab cleared the initial corner kick, but the defence was slow in closing down the Palestinian, who unleashed his shot, which found the goal through a host of bodies.

Punjab worked hard after going behind to come back into the game, and the effort resulted in being awarded a penalty after Bipin Singh handled the ball inside the box, trying to stop a cross from Ricky Shabong. Daniel Ramirez converted the resultant penalty with ease, sending Prabhsukhan Gill the wrong way to level the scores. The midfielder could have doubled the lead after a few minutes, but his effort went wide of the goal.

East Bengal took the lead again in the third minute of injury time of the first half after centre defender Kevin Sibille leapt the highest head in Miguel Ferreira’s corner. Meanwhile, East Bengal Head Coach Oscar Bruzon was shown the red card at the end of the first half for dissent with the referees.

Dilmperis made two attacking changes at the start of the second half, bringing in Muhammad Suhail and Bede Amarachi Osuji in place of Vinit Rai and Pramveer Singh, and also changed the formation to 4-2-3-1. The first chance in the second half came for the Red & Gold Brigade as Bipin Singh’s shot was saved by Muheet Shabir, and Ibusuki could not guide the follow-up into the goal. The Shers settled into the game, and Suhail came close to levelling the score, but his left-footed shot curled away from the far corner.

East Bengal then increased their lead in the 71st minute through their captain, Saul Crespo. Miguel Ferreira showed good feet to dodge two defenders and set up Crespo, whose powerful left-footed shot found the bottom corner beyond the outstretched arms of the goalkeeper. The two-goal lead allowed East Bengal to remain compact in defence and manage the game. Osuji did have a chance in the final minutes of the game, but his shot was saved by the goalkeeper, and Daniel Ramirez’s shot went above the crossbar moments later.

In the end, East Bengal maintained their two-goal lead to book their place in the final.

--IANS

bsk/