AIFF mourns passing of former India forward Mohammed Rahmatullah

New Delhi, Dec 3 (IANS) The All India Football Federation on Wednesday mourned the passing of former India forward Mohammed Rahmatullah. One of the foremost forwards of his time, Rahmatullah represented India on 12 occasions, scoring five times for the country.

Perhaps his most famous performance came in the 1958 Asian Games quarterfinal, where he scored twice to help India to a 5-2 victory. He made his national team debut against Burma on May 26, 1958.

Condoling Rahmatullah’s death, AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey said, “Mohammed Rahmatullah was a fine forward in his days, a player who has left a lasting mark on Indian football. His contributions to the National Team and his remarkable achievements at the domestic level will always be remembered with great respect. On behalf of the Indian football community, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire football fraternity. May his soul rest in peace.”

At the domestic level, he won the Santosh Trophy with Bengal in 1958 and 1959. Having played for Mohammedan Sporting from 1957 to 1962, Rahmatullah scored 69 goals for the club, winning the Calcutta Football League, IFA Shield, DCM Trophy, Rovers Cup, and the Aga Khan Gold Cup (Dhaka), amongst other trophies.

He played for Mohun Bagan in 1963 and won the Calcutta Football League and the Durand Cup that season. Rahmatullah was instrumental in winning the Aga Khan Gold Cup in Bangladesh in 1960, the first-ever tournament win by an Indian club on foreign soil. They defeated Indonesia's Persatuan Sepakbola Makassar 4–1 in the final, in which he scored a goal.

Rahmatullah spent most of his career with Calcutta Football League giant Mohammedan Sporting. He later appeared with Bangladeshi outfit Dhaka Mohammedan and became one of the earliest Indians in the post-independence period to make an international transfer, while others, such as legendary Mohammed Salim, who played for Celtic.

As manager, Rahmatullah coached EPIDC in the Dhaka First Division League, leading the led the club to the league title in both 1967 and 1970. He also managed the Pakistan national team at the 1969 RCD Cup and the 1974 Asian Games.

