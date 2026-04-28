April 28, 2026 10:32 PM हिंदी

AIFF Elite Youth League: Punjab FC defend title with commanding win over Zinc Football Academy

Punjab FC defend their title with commanding win over Zinc Football Academy in the All India Football Federation (AIFF) at the Ramsar Sahib Sports Stadium in Garshankar, near Hoshiarpur in Punjab on Tuesday. Photo credit: AIFF

Garhshankar (Punjab), April 28 (IANS) Punjab FC scored three second-half goals inside ten minutes to successfully defend their title in the AIFF Elite Youth League 2025-26, securing a commanding 3-0 victory over Zinc Football Academy in the final at the Ramsar Sahib Sports Stadium in Garhshankar, near Hoshiarpur in Punjab on Tuesday.

A 10-minute burst in the second half saw The Cubs score three goals with Karish Soram opening the scoring in the 69th minute. Vishal Yadav doubled the advantage in the 70th minute, and the game was put to bed by a 79th-minute strike by Thongram Rishikanta Singh.

Punjab FC dominated possession throughout the first half, with most of the play confined to the Zinc Academy half. Vishal and Sameer both tested Zinc FA goalkeeper Smarnik Thapa early on, but the custodian responded well to keep them out.

The goalkeeper was called into action again in the 30th minute, producing an excellent diving save to deny Satnam Singh’s header from a corner. At the other end, Zinc FA made good use of their set-pieces to create a couple of opportunities, but their efforts were directed straight at Viswajeet, ensuring both sides went into the half-time break locked at 0-0.

Zinc FA continued to be resilient in defence, but the deadlock was broken in the 69th minute, after captain Vishal Yadav was pulled down just outside the penalty box. Karish Soram left the goalkeeper no chance as a stunning left-footed curler flew into the top left corner.

The defending champions doubled their advantage within a minute. A misplaced pass by a slipping Zinc Academy defender allowed Vishal Yadav to intercept the ball high up the pitch. The Punjab skipper calmly defeated the advancing goalkeeper and slotted it home to make it 2-0.

Punjab FC continued the attacking momentum and found their third goal in the 79th minute. Moirangthem Sayonba Singh provided a perfectly weighted assist for Rishikanta, who dribbled past his marker and found the back of the net with a left-footed shot. Punjab FC controlled the remaining of the game and defended their title in front of their home supporters.

--IANS

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