AI film studio ‘TakeTwo’ secures funding at Rs 100-crore valuation in pre-seed round

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) In a significant development, AI-native film studio TakeTwo on Thursday announced that it has raised fresh funding at a valuation of Rs 100 crore in its pre-seed round.

The investment saw participation from US-based Afore Capital, known as the world’s largest pre-seed venture firm, and Canada’s venture capital firm Inovia VC.

Founded by Rudresh Upadhyaya (CEO) and Raghav Katta (CTO), TakeTwo is positioning itself as a full-stack AI-powered film studio that helps directors and production houses create high-end visual effects, stylised scenes, and immersive environments at much lower costs than traditional VFX methods.

Unlike software-only platforms, the company combines creative expertise with advanced AI tools, making it a technology and production partner for filmmakers.

The founders recently emerged from Y Combinator’s AI Startup School, where the idea for TakeTwo took shape in a small shared room.

Their discussions shifted from generic AI concepts to real challenges faced by filmmakers, such as rising VFX expenses, tight deadlines, and the pressure to deliver visually rich content within limited budgets.

This led them to build a studio that blends AI with live-action filmmaking in a way that fits smoothly into existing editing and grading workflows.

“Our goal is to connect cutting-edge AI research with the real needs of professional cinema,” said Rudresh Upadhyaya.

“This valuation reflects the immediate value we are bringing to filmmakers who want to scale their visual storytelling without being held back by high costs and long timelines,” he said.

Upadhyaya added that with the support of Afore Capital and Inovia VC, we plan to grow across India and global markets.

The funding comes at a time when India’s media and entertainment industry is expanding rapidly.

The sector was valued at around $30 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to $48 billion by 2030.

Meanwhile, the global AI video market is projected to surge from nearly $3.86 billion in 2024 to over $42 billion by 2033.

In India, the animation and VFX segment alone is expected to reach $2.2 billion by 2026. TakeTwo aims to tap into this growth by making AI a core part of film production rather than just an add-on tool.

