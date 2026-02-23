February 23, 2026 6:30 PM हिंदी

AI driving India’s rural transformation via participatory governance tools

AI driving India’s rural transformation via participatory governance tools

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) Artificial intelligence (AI) is evolving into a foundational pillar of rural transformation in India, serving as integrated public infrastructure and driving inclusive development, an official document government said on Monday.

Through a combination of strategic vision, governance safeguards, digital public infrastructure, multilingual platforms, and sectoral integration across agriculture, healthcare, education, skilling, and local governance, AI is being institutionalised to augment human capacity rather than replace it, said the statement.

AI strengthens last‑mile service delivery, participatory governance, the government said, adding the ‘India–AI Impact Summit 2026’ signalled a shift from pilot initiatives to system‑wide implementation through the IndiaAI Mission and Digital India.

The government highlighted tools for participatory governance such as SabhaSaar, which automates Gram Sabha documentation in 14 languages, and platforms like eGramSwaraj and Gram Manchitra, that complements administrative systems by offering GIS-based visualisation and planning tools.

AIKosh, BhuPRAHARI and Digital ShramSetu Mission are other innovative tools driving rural transformation, the statement said.

AIKosh serves as a national repository of AI datasets and models and offers ready-to-deploy AI models across diverse sectors. With more than 7,500 datasets and 273 AI models spanning 20 industries, the platform lowers entry barriers for developers designing governance and service delivery applications.

As of February 9, 2026, the platform recorded over 69.80 lakh visits, 17,500 registered users, and 5,004 model downloads, underscoring the expanding role of shared data infrastructure in scaling AI for public good.

BhuPRAHARI, integrates AI and geospatial technologies to monitor assets created under MGNREGA. By leveraging ground- and satellite-based data with AI-driven analytics, the platform enables real-time asset tracking, the statement said.

BHASHINI is an AI-enabled language platform designed to reduce linguistic barriers to accessing digital services and is currently integrated with over 23 government services.

As of October 2025, BHASHINI supports over 350 AI language models and has surpassed one million downloads, the government said.

—IANS

aar/na

LATEST NEWS

MHA unveils 'PRAHAAR', India's first national counter-terror policy

MHA unveils 'PRAHAAR', India's first national counter-terror policy

Israel to share Iron Dome technology with India: Consul General Yaniv Revach​ (Photo IANS)

Israel to share Iron Dome technology with India: Consul General Yaniv Revach​

Ranji Trophy: From scenic Kathar to playing final in Hubbali - the making of Sunil Kumar (Credit: X/Sunil Kumar)

Ranji Trophy: From scenic Kathar to playing final in Hubbali - the making of Sunil Kumar

Mamata Banerjee on BAFTA win of Manipuri film 'Boong': Made the whole nation proud

Mamata Banerjee on BAFTA win of Manipuri film 'Boong': Made the whole nation proud

Quality must be India’s growth mantra to achieve ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’: Piyush Goyal

Quality must be India’s growth mantra to achieve ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’: Piyush Goyal

Meet Sahil, Syed and Faizan, the new Indian kids on skis

KIWG 2026: Meet Sahil, Syed and Faizan, the new Indian kids on skis

Jindal Polo Estate Cup to kick off in Noida from Feb 24

Jindal Polo Estate Cup to kick off in Noida from Feb 24

Randeep Hooda flaunts his clean-shaven look in a throwback pic, asks 'shall do it again?'

Randeep Hooda flaunts his clean-shaven look in throwback pics, asks 'shall do it again?'

Pakistan: Three security personnel killed, several injured following quadcopter attack (File image)

Pakistan: Three security personnel killed, several injured following quadcopter attack

72nd Sr. Nationals Men’s Kabaddi C’ships to be held in Vadodara from Feb 24

72nd Sr. Nationals Men’s Kabaddi C’ships to be held in Vadodara from Feb 24