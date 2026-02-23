AI driving India’s rural transformation via participatory governance tools

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) Artificial intelligence (AI) is evolving into a foundational pillar of rural transformation in India, serving as integrated public infrastructure and driving inclusive development, an official document government said on Monday.

Through a combination of strategic vision, governance safeguards, digital public infrastructure, multilingual platforms, and sectoral integration across agriculture, healthcare, education, skilling, and local governance, AI is being institutionalised to augment human capacity rather than replace it, said the statement.

AI strengthens last‑mile service delivery, participatory governance, the government said, adding the ‘India–AI Impact Summit 2026’ signalled a shift from pilot initiatives to system‑wide implementation through the IndiaAI Mission and Digital India.

The government highlighted tools for participatory governance such as SabhaSaar, which automates Gram Sabha documentation in 14 languages, and platforms like eGramSwaraj and Gram Manchitra, that complements administrative systems by offering GIS-based visualisation and planning tools.

AIKosh, BhuPRAHARI and Digital ShramSetu Mission are other innovative tools driving rural transformation, the statement said.

AIKosh serves as a national repository of AI datasets and models and offers ready-to-deploy AI models across diverse sectors. With more than 7,500 datasets and 273 AI models spanning 20 industries, the platform lowers entry barriers for developers designing governance and service delivery applications.

As of February 9, 2026, the platform recorded over 69.80 lakh visits, 17,500 registered users, and 5,004 model downloads, underscoring the expanding role of shared data infrastructure in scaling AI for public good.

BhuPRAHARI, integrates AI and geospatial technologies to monitor assets created under MGNREGA. By leveraging ground- and satellite-based data with AI-driven analytics, the platform enables real-time asset tracking, the statement said.

BHASHINI is an AI-enabled language platform designed to reduce linguistic barriers to accessing digital services and is currently integrated with over 23 government services.

As of October 2025, BHASHINI supports over 350 AI language models and has surpassed one million downloads, the government said.

