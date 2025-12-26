December 26, 2025 11:04 PM हिंदी

Ahmedabad's i-Hub powers youth startups, strengthens Gujarat's innovation ecosystem

Ahmedabad's i-Hub powers youth startups, strengthens Gujarat's innovation ecosystem

Ahmedabad, Dec 26 (IANS) Gujarat is steadily emerging as one of India's strongest hubs for innovation and startup culture, driven by proactive government policies and a focus on youth-led entrepreneurship.

Under the Student Startup and Innovation Policy (SSIP) of the Gujarat government, the establishment of i-Hub Gujarat has played a pivotal role in transforming innovative ideas into viable businesses.

Implemented to give practical shape to SSIP at the grassroots level, i-Hub Gujarat was set up in 2019 as a single-window platform.

It supports students, innovators and startups through every stage of their journey -- from ideation and validation to incubation and market access.

By providing structured guidance, mentorship and institutional support, i-Hub has become a key enabler of Gujarat's startup ecosystem.

Located in Ahmedabad, the state-of-the-art i-Hub campus is currently nurturing hundreds of startups.

These ventures receive incubation facilities, expert mentorship and access to funding opportunities, helping young entrepreneurs overcome early-stage challenges and scale their ideas into sustainable enterprises.

The impact of Gujarat's innovation-focused approach has also received national recognition.

The state was awarded for its best performance in the Indian government's 'State Startup Ranking 2018’, reflecting the effectiveness of policies like SSIP and the growing strength of its startup infrastructure.

Operating under the Education Department of the Gujarat government, i-Hub functions as a vital link between students, academia, industry and society.

By building a robust and standardised incubation support system, it continues to create an environment where innovation thrives and youth-led startups gain the confidence and capability to compete in national and global markets.

Gujarat has emerged as one of India's strongest startup ecosystems, backed by a proactive policy framework, robust infrastructure and strong industry linkages.

The state consistently ranks among the top performers in the Indian government's Startup Ranking, driven by initiatives such as the SSIP, i-Hub Gujarat, sector-specific incubation centres and dedicated startup incentives.

Gujarat hosts thousands of registered startups across sectors, including fintech, agritech, healthtech, manufacturing, clean energy and deep tech, with major hubs in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot.

The ecosystem is supported by more than 100 incubation centres, university-led innovation cells, government-backed seed funding, and strong MSME and industrial clusters.

Strategic advantages such as world-class ports, logistics connectivity, investor-friendly governance and a culture of entrepreneurship rooted in trade and manufacturing continue to position Gujarat as a preferred destination for startups and innovators nationwide.

--IANS

janvi/khz

LATEST NEWS

Renuka Singh Thakur aims to take a rare five-for after picking a four-wicket haul in the third T20I of the five-match series against Sri Lanka Women in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

3rd T20I: Renuka Singh Thakur aims to take a rare five-for after picking a four-wicket haul

Credit goes to the bowlers for giving India this win, says India Women team captain Harmanpreet Kaur after her team beats Sri Lanka Women in the third T20I of the five-match series in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

3rd T20I: Credit goes to the bowlers for giving India this win, says Harmanpreet Kaur

No tampering with Aravalli Range will be allowed: Rajasthan CM (Photo: IANS)

No tampering with Aravalli Range will be allowed: Rajasthan CM

Vemar Primary school in Gujarat's Vadodara sets example by delivering quality, practical education to children

Vemar Primary school in Gujarat's Vadodara sets example by delivering quality, practical education to children

Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma star as India Women clinch series with 8-wicket win over Sri Lanka Women in the third match of the five-match series at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

3rd T20I: Renuka, Deepti, Shafali star as India Women clinch series with 8-wicket win over Sri Lanka (ld)

Dhirendra Shastri calls for vigilance over fresh lynching in B’desh, slams Baghel’s allegations (Photo: IANS)

Dhirendra Shastri calls for vigilance over fresh lynching in B’desh, slams Baghel’s allegations

Maharashtra, Karnataka cruise to big wins in league matches of Nagesh Trophy -- -- Men's National T20 Cricket Tournament for Blind 2025 at the Railway Sports Ground in Hubli on Friday. Photo credit: CBAI

Nagesh Trophy: Maharashtra beat Rajasthan; Karnataka thrashed Kerala in league matches

Shafali Verma smashes 79 not out as India clinch five-match series with eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the third T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

3rd T20I: Shafali smashes 79 not out as India clinch series with eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka

Ahmedabad's i-Hub powers youth startups, strengthens Gujarat's innovation ecosystem

Ahmedabad's i-Hub powers youth startups, strengthens Gujarat's innovation ecosystem

Kajal Aggarwal is entering 2026 with hope, excitement, & an 'open heart'

Kajal Aggarwal is entering 2026 with hope, excitement, & an 'open heart'