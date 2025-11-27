Gujarat: Ahmedabad gears up for SIR; special camps on Nov 29

Ahmedabad, Nov 26 (IANS) As part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, Ahmedabad district has completed digital verification for more than 70 per cent of its registered voters.

To ensure no voter is left out, the district administration will hold special submission camps across all Assembly constituencies on November 29 and 30.

According to District Election Officer and Collector Sujit Kumar, Ahmedabad district has a total of 62,59,620 registered voters.

Of these, 38,61,473 voters have already returned their enumeration forms, while 5,11,123 voters have been flagged under categories such as relocated, duplicate entries, or deceased.

So far, data of 43,90,817 voters has been digitised, a figure that represents 70.15 per cent completion of the district’s total voter base. Even now, BLOs and their teams are conducting door-to-door visits to collect the remaining 18,40,341 pending forms.

To streamline the process, the administration will host special voter enumeration camps at designated locations in every Assembly constituency.

The special voter enumeration camps will operate on Saturday, November 29, from 12 pm to 5 pm, and Sunday, November 30, from 10 am to 5 pm, allowing voters to submit their pending forms at designated locations across all Assembly constituencies.

Voters can submit their filled-out enumeration forms at these camps, along with any valid documents recognised by the Election Commission of India, to strengthen the accuracy of the voter list. The Collector has appealed to all eligible voters to cooperate by submitting their pending forms promptly.

The SIR drive aims to produce a clean, error-free and transparent electoral roll, reinforcing the foundation of democracy. Citizens have been urged to treat this as a civic responsibility and take full advantage of the special camps to ensure their names are correctly recorded in the voter list.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll is crucial because it ensures that the voter list is accurate, updated, and free of errors, allowing every eligible citizen to exercise their democratic right without obstacles.

By verifying entries, removing duplicates or shifted voters, and adding new or corrected details, SIR strengthens the integrity of elections and helps maintain a clean, transparent, and reliable electoral roll that forms the backbone of a healthy democracy.

--IANS

janvi/dan