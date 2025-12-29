December 29, 2025 8:43 AM हिंदी

Ahan Shetty step into his 30s: BIg year coming up for me, an exciting chapter ahead

Mumbai, Dec 29 (IANS) Actor Ahan Shetty rang in his 30th birthday in the company of close friends and family, marking the milestone with warmth and gratitude. Reflecting on the moment, he said that a big year lies ahead, calling it the beginning of an exciting new chapter in his journey.

Ahan took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images and clips from his quaint birthday celebrations with his friends and family.

Ahan posted a heartfelt note, expressing gratitude for the love, wishes and constant support that made the day memorable.

He wrote: “A brand new decade surrounded by the people who mean so much to me, I honestly couldn’t have asked for a better way to step into my 30s.”

“Feeling incredibly grateful for the love, the wishes, and the constant support. Thank you to everyone who made this day so special. A big year coming up for me and an exciting chapter ahead.”

Ahan, who is the son of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, began his acting career with Milan Luthria directional romantic action drama film Tadap in 2021, co-starring Tara Sutaria. The film was a remake of hit Telugu action film RX 100.

He is now set to be seen in the upcoming film “Border 2”. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film features a formidable ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh,

Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh, and Sonam Bajwa.

In ‘Border 2,’ Ahan Shetty, who is the brother of Athiya Shetty, will be seen essaying the role of a Navy officer. In the first-look poster shared by the makers, the actor was seen amid a war zone, with bloodstains on his face and a steely determination in his eyes. Holding a tank gun, he appeared battle-ready.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, the film is slated to hit theatres on 23 January 2026.

--IANS

dc/

