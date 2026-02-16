Ahan Shetty shares family pic featuring Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty, Mana Shetty at ‘Bhai ke shaadi’

February 16, 2026 9:18 PM हिंदी

Mumbai Feb 16 (IANS) Actor Ahan Shetty on Monday, gave fans a glimpse into an intimate family celebration as he along with his Shetty family attended a wedding.

His parents Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty, and sister Athiya Shetty were seen with him at the wedding. Sharing a carousel post on his social media account, Ahan captioned the pictures as, “Bhai ki shaadi.”

The first picture featured the Shetty family posing together in traditional attire. Mana Shetty and Athiya Shetty looked elegant in traditional attires. Suniel and Ahan complemented the family portrait in smart Indian ensembles.

Another picture from the carousel captures Ahan’s brother as the groom dressed in traditional Bengali wedding attire - with a topor (ceremonial headgear) and floral garlands.

Ahan also shared a solo portrait of himself where he is seen dressed in a black textured bandhgala layered over a black kurta, posing in the hotel corridor.

From the pictures, the wedding appears to have followed traditional Bengali rituals. From the decor to the food embraced authenticity, with the menu featuring traditional Bengali cuisine served on leaves instead of plates.

Talking about Ahan, the actor was last seen in “Border 2,” the sequel to the 1997 war drama “Border.

The actor who received a lot of good response in ‘Border 2’, shared with IANS how he sheds off the nervous energy before a scene.

He told IANS, “Before a scene, I tend to just listen to music. I just put on noise cancelling headphones. I just either sit in the van or sit in the tent by myself. And I'm listening to music. Then it’s also the genre of music for specific occasions. I play music to connect with the scene I'm about to take part in”.

He further mentioned, “So that's what I tend to do when I kind of block out all the noise, not just the pressure noise, but there's all kinds of noise and just kind of focus on myself and what I'm about to do. So that's how I try to manage that nervous energy. Obviously, that nervousness and anxiety will still be there before I'm giving the shot”.

