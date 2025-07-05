July 05, 2025 5:43 PM हिंदी

Ahan Shetty says, 'Every son wishes to be like his father' on being a part of 'Border 2'

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) It is a proud moment for the Bollywood father-son duo Suniel and Ahan Shetty. Ahan will be carrying forward this father's legacy in his next "Border."

Suniel was a part of the 1997 war drama "Border" and now his son has been roped in for the much-awaited sequel "Border 2", co-starring Sunny Doel, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh.

Ahan took to his official Instagram handle and posted a collage of two pics - Suniel from "Border" and Ahaan from "Border 2".

An emotional Ahan penned in the caption, "Har beta kahin na kahin apne baap jaisa banna chahta hai. (Deep down every son wishes to become like his father) Border 2 - January 23, 2026 🇮🇳."

Reacting to the post, Suniel penned in the comment section, "Chip of the old soul".

Meanwhile, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has temporarily lifted its non-cooperation order against Diljit, granting him permission to work specifically on “Border 2.”

BN Tiwari, President of FWICE, shared that they decided to temporarily lift the ban on Diljit after T-series head Bhushan Kumar urged them to allow the actor and singer to continue shooting for the war drama.

The makers shared that it would be difficult for them to find another combination of actors for "Border 2" as they have already shot most of the action sequences for the flick.

FWICE had issued a non-cooperation order against Diljit amidst backlash for working with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in "Sardaar Ji 3".

Helmed by Anurag Singh, "Border 2" is expected to be based on the 1999 Kargil War.

The drama is a sequel to the 1997 war drama "Border", which is inspired by the 1971 Battle of Longewala.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar &amp; T-Series &amp; JP Dutta's J.P. Films,

"Border 2" will be released in the theatres on January 23, 2026.

--IANS

pm/

