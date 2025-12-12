December 12, 2025 2:13 PM हिंदी

Superstar Rajinikanth celebrates 75th birthday on the sets of 'Jailer 2'

Superstar Rajinikanth celebrates 75th birthday on the sets of 'Jailer 2' (Photo Credit: Sun Pictures/X)

Chennai, Dec 12 (IANS) Superstar Rajinikanth on Friday celebrated his 75th birthday on the sets of director Nelson's eagerly awaited action thriller 'Jailer 2', a film in which he happens to be playing the lead.

Sun Pictures, the production house producing the film, took to its X timeline to post a video clip of the cake cutting celebrations that took place on the sets.

Sharing the clip, the production house wrote, "Happy Birthday Superstar @rajinikanth! From the sets of #Jailer2."

The clip showed Rajinikanth leaving his caravan to the cake cutting venue, where he was wished by the core unit members including director Nelson. After a brief cake cutting celebration, during which period Rajinikanth fed cake to director Nelson, the actor was seen returning to his caravan.

It may be recalled that Superstar Rajinikanth had, in May this year, said that work on 'Jailer 2' was likely to go on until December.

Talking to reporters while making his way out of the Chennai airport, Rajinikanth had said, "Shooting of Jailer 2 is progressing well. It will be December by the time the film ends."

'Jailer 2' has triggered huge interest, thanks to the phenomenal reach of the first part of the film, which went on to emerge a huge blockbuster, raking in around Rs 650 crores.

Shooting of the second part of 'Jailer' began in Chennai first. Sun Pictures, the production house producing the action entertainer, had announced that shooting for the film had commenced on March 10 this year.

Interest in the film peaked when Sun Pictures released an exceptionally interesting teaser that was both funny and thrilling.

Not long after this, actress Ramya Krishnan shared a story on her first day of shooting for the second part of the film which was going on at Attapaadi in Kerala.

She said, “26 years of Padayappa and the first day shoot of Jailer 2.”

Ramya Krishnan plays the character of Vijaya Pandian a.k.a Viji, the wife of Rajinikanth’s character Muthuvel Pandian, in the film.

Sources say that actress Mirnaa, who plays Swetha Pandian, Rajinikanth’s daughter-in –law in the film, too will have a pivotal role in the sequel. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has already begun shooting for 'Jailer 2' and he is expected to be back on the sets of the film for four days just before Christmas.

Anirudh, whose music played a vital role in making the first part emerge a blockbuster, is scoring the music for the second part as well.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

Shekhar Suman shares why he is mesmerized by majestic and soul-stirring beauty of Arunachal Pradesh

Shekhar Suman shares why he is mesmerized by majestic and soul-stirring beauty of Arunachal Pradesh

Thalassemia patient groups hail introduction of National Blood Transfusion Bill in Parliament

Thalassemia patient groups hail introduction of National Blood Transfusion Bill in Parliament

Microsoft unveils AI platform to boost cybercrime investigations in Maharashtra

Microsoft unveils next-gen AI platform to boost cybercrime investigations in Maharashtra

Sunny Deol's 'Border 2' to pay tribute to Indian soldiers, teaser to be launched on Vijay Diwas

Sunny Deol's 'Border 2' to pay tribute to Indian soldiers, teaser to be launched on Vijay Diwas

SMAT: Nitish Reddy’s hat‑trick in vain as Andhra lose to MP by 4 wickets

SMAT: Nitish Reddy’s hat‑trick in vain as Andhra lose to MP by 4 wickets

Kolhapuri chappal exports could touch $1 billion annually after Prada MoU: Piyush Goyal

Kolhapuri chappal exports could touch $1 billion annually after Prada MoU: Piyush Goyal

Baloch human rights activist urges Trump to cancel $686 million US military aid to Pakistan

Baloch human rights activist urges Trump to cancel $686 million US military aid to Pakistan

Superstar Rajinikanth celebrates 75th birthday on the sets of 'Jailer 2' (Photo Credit: Sun Pictures/X)

Superstar Rajinikanth celebrates 75th birthday on the sets of 'Jailer 2'

Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor flaunts baby bump in chic wedding season look

Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor flaunts baby bump in chic wedding season look

'La Pulga' fever grips Delhi ahead of ‘Messi-merising’ December 15

'La Pulga' fever grips Delhi ahead of ‘Messi-merising’ December 15