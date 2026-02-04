Ahan Shetty calls swimming his therapy: It just shuts out all the noise

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Actor Ahan Shetty, who is receiving a lot of good response to his work in the recently released film ‘Border 2’, has said that swimming feels like therapy to him, as it untangles his mind and body, and cuts down on stress.

The actor spoke with IANS after the film’s release and said swimming allows him to focus better, and tunes his mind.

He told IANS, “For me, it also is kind of like therapy. It just kind of shuts out all the noise and I'm just focusing whether that be in the gym or if I'm playing cricket or paddle or football or swimming. Also, because of the amount of activity we do in our day-to-day life, swimming helps put less stress on the body, but still helps tone the body in a great way”.

He added, “So I think that's a very important exercise. And I love doing my ice baths as well. That also helps release some stress and anxiety, and definitely has a lot of benefits in terms of recovery for the body. So I guess just being underwater for me benefits me emotionally, mentally and physically”.

‘Border 2’ follows the story of the Battle of Basantar. It was one of the vital battles fought as part of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 in the western sector of India. The Indian troops won a hard-fought battle that secured this area in the Punjab and Jammu sector.

The film is directed by Anurag Singh, known for ‘Kesari’, suggesting a treatment that combines battlefield realism with character-driven storytelling. Production responsibilities are said to be shared by J. P. Dutta’s banner along with major studio backing, indicating a significantly higher budget and contemporary production values.

--IANS

aa/