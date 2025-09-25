Aham Sharma reveals how his ‘Sampoorna’ marks a rare feat in television

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Actor Aham Sharma, who is known for his breakthrough portrayal of Karna in ‘Mahabharat’ (2013–2014) and his lead role as Rishabh Srivastava in the supernatural thriller ‘Brahmarakshas’, has spoken up on his character in the television show ‘Sampoorna’.

The actor has said that his character in the show balances professional challenges with personal struggles, a phenomenon which is rarely explored on television.

He told IANS, “It had been a while since I worked on TV, and when ‘Sampoorna’ came my way, what immediately drew me in was that it’s a finite series with a fresh, one-of-a-kind storyline. My character, Doctor Aakash, is not a typical male lead, he’s layered, complex, and carries shades of vulnerability, intensity, and moral dilemmas. His professional ethics and decisions are often questioned in the show, which adds an extra layer of conflict and realism to his journey. He also balances these professional challenges with personal struggles, reflecting a human side that’s rarely explored on television. At the same time, I recognised a little part of myself in him, his passion, his inner conflicts, and his way of approaching life, which made me instantly say yes to the role”.

Even though the actor worked in other mediums, he believes that television continues to be his strongest forte for connecting with audiences.

“Since Sampoorna fascinated me, I didn’t want to miss the chance to reconnect with my fans through the show. TV has always played a pivotal role in shaping my career, and while I’ve explored films and OTT, I believe my fans connect with me the most through my television work. Returning through Sampoorna feels like the right decision, and I’m thrilled to share this journey with my audience once again”, he added.

--IANS

aa/