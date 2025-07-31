July 31, 2025 1:05 PM हिंदी

Ahaan Panday’s nephew River is best friends with ‘Krish Kapoor’ from ‘Saiyaara’

Ahaan Panday’s nephew River is best friends with ‘Krish Kapoor’ from ‘Saiyaara’

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Actor Ahaan Panday has found a best friend for his character Krish Kapoor from ‘Saiyaara’ in his nephew River.

Ahaan’s sister Alanna Panday took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures featuring River and Ahaan, wearing T-shirts with “Saiyaara” written on it.

Taking to the caption section, Alanna said: “@ahaanpandayy is my uncle, but Krish Kapoor is my best friend.”

Saiyaara is a musical romantic drama film directed by Mohit Suri. It stars debutant Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The film follows Krish Kapoor, a troubled musician who forms a deep connection with Vaani Batra, a shy poet.

The film was a major commercial success, grossing Rs. 418 crores worldwide to emerge as the second highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025, the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 and the highest-grossing Indian romantic film.

Actress Aneet Padda’s next streaming project, titled ‘Nyaya’, is directed by Nitya Mehra and her husband Karan Kapadia. ‘Nyaya’ was shot before Aneet signed ‘Saiyaara’.

A trade source said, “Aneet is a big screen heroine for YRF. Nyaya was shot before she signed ‘Saiyaara’ and it has no bearing on her career trajectory as a theatrical heroine going forward. A girl who is delivering probably a INR 400 crore hit in theatres, is a true Gen Z star at the age of just 22, will be preserved for theatricals”.

“There are huge plans to make her the face of a generation and that can be achieved only by consolidating her theatrical equity”, the source added.

‘Saiyaara’ has emerged as a surprise hit during a phase when nothing seems to be working for Bollywood at the box-office. The film starring two debutants opened at an impressive figure of INR 21.5 crore in India. The film is set to enter its second week in theatres on Monday, and is going strong at the box-office maintaining its streak of collections.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Sachin-Jigar on ‘Pardesiya’: We wanted to create something timeless

Sachin-Jigar on ‘Pardesiya’: We wanted to create something timeless

Asha Parekh shares ‘cherished moments’ with Helen, Waheeda Rehman

Asha Parekh shares ‘cherished moments’ with Helen, Waheeda Rehman

Telugu Titans face Tamil Thalaivas in PKL 12 opener; Vizag, Jaipur, Chennai, Delhi return as venues

Telugu Titans face Tamil Thalaivas in PKL 12 opener; Vizag, Jaipur, Chennai & Delhi return as venues

India’s $25 billion pharma and electronics exports secure despite new US tariffs

India’s $25 billion pharma and electronics exports remain secure despite new US tariffs

Balochistan not for sale: Activist warns Trump against Pakistan's 'false claim' on oil reserves

Balochistan not for sale: Activist warns Trump against Pakistan's 'false claim' on oil reserves

Release of G V Prakash-starrer ‘Blackmail’ postponed

Release of G V Prakash-starrer ‘Blackmail’ postponed

Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani romance away in ‘Aavan Jaavan’ from ‘War 2’

Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani romance away in ‘Aavan Jaavan’ from ‘War 2’

Jack Leach is England's 'best spinner': Nathan Lyon

Jack Leach is England's 'best spinner': Nathan Lyon

All seven accused acquitted in 2008 Malegaon blast case by NIA court

All seven accused acquitted in 2008 Malegaon blast case by NIA court

Mrunal Thakur teaches Farah Khan’s cook Dilip viral step of ‘The Po Po Song’

Mrunal Thakur teaches Farah Khan’s cook Dilip viral step of ‘The Po Po Song’