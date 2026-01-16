January 16, 2026 7:09 PM हिंदी

Ageing fleet leading to rising locomotive failures in Pakistan Railways

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) Pakistan Railways is facing a rising number of locomotive failures largely due to an ageing fleet, with more than 63 per cent of its engines having surpassed two decades in service, according to a report in the local media.

The report in the Pakistani daily Dawn is based on information provided by railway officials to the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Railways on Wednesday.

The committee was informed by the Railway Ministry officials that despite the growing strain on rolling stock, corrective measures, including improved maintenance, modernisation plans, and enhanced funding, are underway to stabilise operations and improve passenger services.

The officials also shared with the committee plans for the overhauling and modernisation of diesel-electric locomotives.

Regarding service quality, the committee reviewed the issue of non-functional air-conditioning units in passenger coaches. It was stated that failures have increased due to overaged AC units. However, the replacement process is underway.

The committee meeting was further briefed on the availability of passenger coaches in Pakistan Railways, and it was clarified that the shortage of coaches faced since June 2025 has largely been overcome through improved efficiency of workshops and the restoration of under-repair coaches.

The availability of coaches has increased from 1,016 in September 2025 to 1,105, against a requirement of 1,100, and the requirement is expected to reach 1,150 by June 2026.

The committee was further informed that Pakistan Railways achieved record passenger earnings of Rs 48.832 billion during fiscal year 2024-25, while earnings during the first six months of the current fiscal year have shown a 7 per cent increase compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Secretary of Pakistan Railways briefed the committee in detail on issues relating to the restructuring and outsourcing of various sections of the railways with a view to improving efficiency and enhancing passenger services.

After the briefing, the committee constituted a sub-committee to further examine the issues involved in the poor performance of the railways.

