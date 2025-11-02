After whirlwind political engagements in poll-bound Bihar, PM Modi prays at Patna Sahib Gurdwara

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday concluded a packed day of engagements in poll-bound Bihar with a visit to the revered Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib, where he offered prayers and paid homage to the Sikh Gurus.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Modi described his visit as a “very divine experience” and said the noble teachings of the Sikh Gurus continue to inspire the entire humankind.

“The noble teachings of the Sikh Gurus motivate the entire humankind. This Gurudwara has a very close association with Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, whose courage and commitment to justice are greatly inspiring,” the Prime Minister said in a post on X, sharing glimpses from his visit.

Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib, one of the five Takhts of Sikhism, holds immense religious significance as it marks the birthplace of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth and last Sikh Guru.

Earlier, the Prime Minister led a grand roadshow in Patna, which concluded at Bakarganj after passing through Dinkar Golambar, Nala Road, Bari Path and Thakurbadi Road. Thousands of people gathered along the route to greet him as he travelled in a flower-decorated vehicle amid chants and slogans.

The roadshow was organised in support of the NDA candidates ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar.

Besides, the Prime Minister reiterated his commitment to transforming Bihar into a major centre for the ‘Make in India’ initiative, asserting that only a "double-engine government" under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar could realise this vision.

“‘Make in India’ is creating waves across the globe, and our goal for Bihar is that it becomes a hub of this momentous mission,” PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Arrah.

Highlighting Bihar’s progress in the fisheries sector, the Prime Minister said the state, which once depended on fish imports, now supplies fish to other parts of the country. He credited this achievement to the NDA government’s pro-development policies.

Emphasising that the NDA’s manifesto focuses on empowerment and upliftment, PM Modi said, “Every promise, every plan is dedicated to Bihar's rapid development. " He said that the NDA has presented an honest and visionary manifesto for the state’s progress.”

Taking aim at the Opposition alliance, the Prime Minister accused the Mahagathbandhan of infighting and deceit.

"On one side is the NDA’s honest manifesto, and on the other are the jungle raj folks who have turned their manifesto into a document of lies and deceit," PM Modi said.

He also targeted the Congress and the RJD, alleging internal divisions within the alliance over the chief ministerial candidate for the 2025 Bihar Assembly polls.

--IANS

pgh/dan