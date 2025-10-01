After PM Modi offers prayers at CR Park Kali Bari on Maha Ashtami, BJP leaders hails PM's 'historic visit'

October 01, 2025 12:03 AM हिंदी

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the Kali Bari Temple at Chittaranjan Park (CR Park), Delhi, to take part in the Durga Puja festivities on the occasion of Maha Ashtami.

The visit drew wide attention as the Prime Minister performed rituals with devotion, highlighting the cultural significance of the iconic temple that has long been associated with Bengali traditions in the Capital.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, who was present, said, “Wishing you all a very happy Durga Ashtami! Today, the honourable Prime Minister arrived at CR Park. He visited the Kali Ma temple and first performed the worship and rituals there, receiving the blessings of the Goddess. He also participated in the worship and rituals at the pandal.”

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP MLA from Greater Kailash, Shikha Rai, remarked, “The Prime Minister visited the Kali Bari Temple. He could have gone anywhere, but the Goddess called him here, which I believe shows her divine grace on all of us. Today, the way he performed the worship and rituals was entirely devoted, without attending any other event.”

Dr Rajiv, Secretary of the Mandir Committee, expressed pride over the smooth conduct of the event. “It was very good and went very smoothly. That is the main thing for us—the arrangements were excellent, and he came with devotion. It is an honour for us that the Prime Minister visited,” he said.

The priest who conducted the rituals, Dr Ranjeet Kumar Pahadi, added, “He (PM Modi) performed the Aarti of the Goddess himself.”

Later, in a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said, "Today, on the auspicious day of Maha Ashtami, I went to participate in the Durga Puja at Chittaranjan Park in Delhi. Chittaranjan Park is deeply intertwined with Bengali culture. The true essence of our society's unity and cultural vibrancy comes alive in these celebrations. I prayed for the happiness and well-being of all."

