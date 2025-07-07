July 07, 2025 12:45 PM हिंदी

After Kareena Kapoor, Neena Gupta takes a jibe at Prada for copying Kolhapuri chappal design

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) After Kareena Kapoor, veteran actress Neena Gupta took to social media to call out luxury brand Prada for allegedly copying the traditional Kolhapuri chappal design.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Metro In Dino’ actress posted a video where she flaunted a handmade pair of Kolhapuris gifted to her by the late Laxmikant Berde. In the clip, Gupta could be heard saying, “So, these Kolhapur slippers are in great demand these days. So, once I did something with Laxmikant Berde. I don't remember what it was. So, I asked him, can you get me these slippers from Kolhapur? He said, yes. So, he got them for me. This is the most beautiful slippers I have ever had. Most beautiful and handmade. I love them. Thank you Laxmikant. You are not there anymore, but love you.”

She simply captioned the video, “Real is real.” In the clip, Neena Gupta is seen walking while wearing Kolhapuri chappals.

On July 6, Kareena Kapoor took to social media to call out luxury fashion brand Prada. She shared a photo of herself wearing her original Kolhapuri chappals, subtly taking a dig at the brand. Posting the image on her Instagram Stories, Bebo flaunted the footwear and captioned it, “Sorry not Prada…but my OG Kolhapuri.”

Prada recently faced backlash for showcasing a pair of sandals that looked very similar to India’s traditional Kolhapuri chappals without giving proper credit to their Indian origin. The luxury brand introduced the sandals as ‘Toe Ring Sandals’ during their Men’s Spring/Summer 2026 fashion show in Milan on June 22. Many noticed that the design was almost identical to Kolhapuri chappals, but Prada presented it under its own label without clearly acknowledging the Indian roots of the design.

Following this, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Bombay High Court. The petition demanded compensation for the Indian artisans who make Kolhapuri chappals, claiming their designs were copied without recognition.

--IANS

ps/

