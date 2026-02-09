After allegations of illegally entering WB college, Aamir Khan shares heartwarming note for Arijit Singh

February 09, 2026 2:18 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who was last seen in ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, has expressed his gratitude to superstar playback singer Arijit Singh.

On Monday, the actor’s production house took to their Instagram, and shared a picture of the superstar and the singer jamming over a song. The actor also penned a special note for Arijit as he wrote, “Thank you Arijit, for lending your voice to our film Ek Din. The 4 days spent with you, your family and your team felt magical”.

Earlier, the actor paid a visit to the singer at his residence in Jiaganj, West Bengal, after the singer announced his retirement from playback singing recently. The actor landed in Kolkata on Sunday and was initially seen trying to dodge the paparazzi at the airport.

Following the visit Aamir and Arijit became the subject of allegations that they entered the Rani Dhanya Kumari Government College campus in Jiaganj, Murshidabad, West Bengal, late at night without official permission.

The media reported that the college principal, Ajoy Adhikari, posted CCTV clips on social media that purportedly showed the two celebrities arriving around 1:05 a.m. with a group of about 20 people and several motorcycles, spending over an hour inside, playing badminton and filming before leaving past 2:00 am. The principal’s post, and the videos, were subsequently deleted, with him later saying he was “forced to delete” them and opting not to pursue a police complaint.

Local reports also alleged that the temporary night guard was pressured into opening the gate. As of now, neither the actor nor Arijit has issued an official response, and there’s no confirmation of any legal action.

Prior to this, Arijit announced his retirement from playback singing in pursuit of a bigger purpose. In a heartfelt note, Arijit expressed gratitude for the journey so far, writing, “I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey”. Reportedly, the singer is set to make his directorial debut with an upcoming film. In 2018, Arijit directed the Bengali film ‘Sa’, a lyrical coming-of-age story centered on a young boy’s relationship with music.

