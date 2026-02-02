February 02, 2026 2:37 PM हिंदी

Aftab Shivdasani celebrates 25 years of Kasoor: 'A film that I will always treasure'

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) As Vikram Bhatt's legal thriller, "Kasoor" completes 25 years of release, protagonist Aftab Shivdasani marked the milestone with a special social media post.

Aftab shared that "Kasoor" is one of those projects he will always treasure.

He expressed his gratitude for getting the opportunity to play such a complex character so early in his career.

"25 years to this beautiful experience. A film that I will always treasure. A film that taught me so much especially after coming from my first film Mast. To dive into such a complex character so early on was an opportunity I am ever grateful for. (sic)," he penned on the photo-sharing app.

Thanking Vikram Bhatt for guiding him through the journey, Aftab added, "Thank you @visheshfilms , Mukesh ji Bhatt, @maheshfilm and of course my captain @thevikrambhatt who guided me so carefully through this journey."

He further gave a shout out to his co-star Lisa Ray, saying, "Of course my wonderful co-actor @lisaraniray who was such joy to work with as both of us were navigating our way through this challenging film. Thank you."

He added, "The iconic music given by the legendary Nadeem Shravan which is so fresh even today, the songs I’m sure are in everyone’s playlist, including mine."

Aftab also did not forget to mention the audience, who have given "Kasoor" so much love over the years.

"Most importantly - the audience who have given this film so much love over the years, even today, thank you, I’m ever so grateful #25yearsofkasoor #kasoor," the post concluded.

Produced by Mukesh Bhatt's Vishesh Films, "Kasoor" is an unofficial remake of the 1985 American film "Jagged Edge".

The climax of the drama has been borrowed from the 2000 American horror film "What Lies Beneath".

The tunes of the movie, scored by the composer duo Nadeem-Shravan also received a lot of love from music lovers.

--IANS

pm/

