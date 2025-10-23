Afghanistan: Kabul residents voice concern over increasing prices of firewood, coal

Kabul, Oct 23 (IANS) Ahead of winter season, a number of Kabul residents have voiced concern over the increasing prices of firewood and coal in local markets, local media reported on Thursday.

They said that prices of coal and firewood have increased despite the weather still being relatively warm, causing problems for families having low-income, Afghanistan's leading media outlet Tolo News reported. Residents of Kabul said that the people cannot afford to buy wood and coal due to its increased price.

"Wood and coal have become very expensive, and people can’t afford them. Many are unemployed, and the government should pay attention to this issue and the rising prices," Abdul Kareem, a local resident, was quoted as saying by Tolo News.

"A cart of firewood costs 12,000 Afghanis — and winter hasn’t even arrived yet. A sack of coal now costs 1,700 to 1,800 Afghanis. We ask the government to lower the prices," said another Kabul resident Mohammed Saber.

Meanwhile, firewood and coal sellers in Kabul have confirmed the increase in price and have attributed the price hike to increasing transportation costs, taxes, and fuel prices.

Nazirullah, a firewood vendor, has mentioned increased prices of mulberry, walnut wood and firewood. He said, "A cart of firewood from Khost and Paktia is now 12,500 Afghanis. Mulberry and walnut wood costs between 7,500 and 8,000 Afghanis per cart. Compared to last month, the price of oak wood has increased by around 1,500 Afghanis."

According to coal seller Raqib, the price of coal that comes from Dara-e-Suf was previously between 9,400-9,500 Afghanis. However, he stated that the price has now reached 11,700 or even 11,800 Afghanis.

Ajmal Wahidi, head of the Kabul Timber Sellers’ Union, said that the price could reduce to around 8000 Afghanis if the government allows the import of Kunar wood. However, he mentioned that the decision regarding imports must be taken immediately or the prices may increase to 13,000 or 14,000 Afghanis.

