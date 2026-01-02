Afghanistan: Explosion hits court building in Faryab

Kabul, Jan 2 (IANS) An explosion occurred at the court building in Faryab, creating panic and sparking fresh security concerns in northern Afghanistan, local media reported on Friday. Following the explosion, the emergency responders reached at the site of the incident.

The blast took place at the Court of Appeal building in Faryab on Thursday, causing panic in the surrounding area. At the time of the explosion, Taliban officials were holding a security meeting inside the building, indicating that the gathering could have been the target.

Some sources have claimed that the explosion occurred due to a rocket strike while others said that it was a planted mine explosion, leading Afghan news agency Khaama Press reported.

Health officials said that a number of dead and injured were taken to hospitals, however, the exact casualty figures have not been released yet. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack and Taliban officials have not yet released an official statement about the incident or its aftermath.

Last October, nine people were injured after a hand grenade exploded inside a mosque during evening prayers in Afghanistan's Parwan province, according to local officials.

The explosion took place during evening prayers in Shinwari district on October 19, Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported. Officials said the blast took place after a man accidentally dropped a grenade he was carrying.

Nine people suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment. According to witnesses, the man who dropped the grenade was a member of the Taliban and also suffered injuries in the explosion.

No further details regarding the identity of the suspect or why he was carrying a weapon in the mosque were released by the authorities.

The incident took place a week after a similar attack took place in Bamiyan province, when armed men opened fire on worshippers during prayers.

