Adnan Sami says RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat cleared his myths & misconceptions

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Padma Shri awardee Adnan Sami recently met the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) chief Mohan Bhagwat at the centenary celebrations of the RSS.

The playback singer shared that many of his myths & misconceptions were cleared by the RSS supremo. On Sunday, he took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared a collage of pictures with the RSS chief.

He wrote, “Had an incredible afternoon with the legendary Sarsanghchalak (Chief) of RSS, Sri Mohan Bhagwat ji. It was delightful to hear him speak and there were so many myths & misconceptions that he so eloquently explained & cleared. An incredible gentleman & beautiful soul”.

The RSS is a Hindu nationalist volunteer organization founded in 1925 by K. B. Hedgewar in Nagpur. It describes itself as a cultural organization focused on character-building, discipline, and national unity.

The RSS operates through daily local branches called shakhas, where volunteers engage in physical training, drills, and ideological discussions. It promotes the concept of Hindutva, emphasizing India’s cultural heritage. The RSS is ideologically linked to several affiliated bodies collectively known as the Sangh Parivar, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It has played a significant role in India’s social and political landscape.

Adnan Sami performs Indian and Western music in many languages, including Hindi, Urdu, English, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. He has been awarded the Padma Shri for his contribution to music. His most notable instrument is the piano.

Some of his iconic songs include ‘Lift Karadey’, ‘Kabhi To Nazar Milao’, ‘Kabhi Nahi’, ‘Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein’, ‘Bhar Do Jholi Meri’ and ‘Tera Chehra’.

He was raised and educated in the United Kingdom. He was previously a Canadian citizen, but became a naturalised Indian citizen in 2016.

