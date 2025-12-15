Adnan Sami on Rob Reiner’s demise: ‘Totally shocked’

December 15, 2025 6:20 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) Playback singer Adnan Sami, is mourning the loss of Hollywood filmmaker Rob Reiner. The director, and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead in their Los Angeles home on December 14, 2025.

Reacting to the same, Adnan Sami took to his Instagram on Monday, and shared a throwback picture of the director. He also penned a long note in the caption, as he expressed his disbelief.

He wrote, “I’m totally shocked to learn of Legendary Movie Director ROB REINER’s tragic death along with his wife. He was one of my favourite directors having made some iconic movies such as ‘When Harry Met Sally’, ‘This Is Spinal Tap’, ‘LBJ’, ‘A Few Good Men’, ‘Misery’, ‘The Story Of Us’, ‘The Princess Bride’, ‘The American President’ & many more… Ultimately, we all have to go one day, but we pray to the Almighty that he blesses us all with a peaceful & dignified passing. May Rob Reiner & his wife Michele rest in peace”.

The cops are probing the angle of a homicide. Authorities say both suffered fatal injuries consistent with stab wounds, and the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division is leading the investigation.

Rob Reiner, 78, was known for his breakthrough role as Michael “Meathead” Stivic on ‘All in the Family’ and for directing beloved films such as ‘This Is Spinal Tap’, ‘The Princess Bride’, ‘Stand by Me’, ‘When Harry Met Sally’, and ‘A Few Good Men’.

Rob Reiner stands as one of the most influential figures in American film and television, with a career that seamlessly bridges performance, direction, and cultural impact. His films prioritize character, dialogue, and emotional truth over spectacle. Beyond cinema, he was an active public voice on political and civic issues, using his platform with conviction. Rob Reiner’s legacy lies in stories that endure, entertain, and reflect human complexity across generations.

