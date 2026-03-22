March 22, 2026 10:51 AM हिंदी

Adivi Sesh reveals how he keeps the actor and writer in him in sync

Adivi Sesh reveals how he keeps the actor and writer in him in sync

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Actor-director-writer Adivi Sesh, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Dacoit’, has shared his process of approaching his parts when he works as both actor and a writer in a project.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film. When asked if the actor in him is guiding the writer forward or the writer in him is guiding the actor forward, he told IANS, “Neither, actually. I mean, you know, it's interesting. My only filter for this is, if I get an idea for a movie, and I know it's going to be an ambitious one. If it doesn't sound reasonable for me to do it as an actor, I don't even attempt to write the film”.

He further mentioned, “And so that filter is what helps me because once I know that it is possible for me to play it as an actor, I do that thinking about it for a couple of days before I start writing. And if I'm able, if I know in my heart, I can play the role, the rest of it is just me focusing as a writer, because in my head, when I'm imagining a scene, I'm not imagining myself or any other actor for that matter”.

“It's just sort of all the actors' faces are kind of grey, like I don't see, I can't see their faces when I'm writing. And so that enables you to only focus on ideas and emotions. And then once I'm on set, I'm not thinking about the writing at all”, he added.

Talking about ‘Dacoit: A Love Story’, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap in lead roles. It is directed by Shaneil Deo. The film is a bilingual project, shot in Telugu and Hindi. It follows a narrative involving former lovers who reunite and engage in a series of robberies.

Produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, ‘Dacoit’ is set to arrive in cinemas on April 10, 2026.

--IANS

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