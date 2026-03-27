Adivi Sesh reveals how he keeps anxiety issues in check

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Actor-director-writer Adivi Sesh, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Dacoit’, has opened up on his struggles with anxiety.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotions of ‘Dacoit’, and shared that despite an illustrious career and a solid filmography, he still has that uneasy feeling when he is rolling cameras on an early morning shoot.

He told IANS, “I’ve major anxiety issues, so I get very scared before the shoot begins in the morning. The first part of the morning is very scary for me. I think everything from small aromatherapy to ice on my eyes in the morning before I start are just little, little knickknacks that I do that are taken up as habits”.

He further mentioned, “Other than that, internally and emotionally, what I've started realizing is I end up trying to regulate my emotions the night before to match the emotional scene. So, if I have an angry scene, I try not to talk to anybody that morning because I know that I'm genuinely emotionally making myself vulnerable”.

Earlier, the actor had spoken up on the strength of Telugu cinema. He shared that unlike other film industries of India, Telugu cinema has a strong emotional core because it isn’t still ruled by the corporates.

When asked what separates Telugu cinema from other industries of India, he told IANS, “I think emotional ownership. And I'll tell you what I mean by that. Telugu cinema till date is still produced by individual producers. Someone might have mortgaged a house and he's come to produce a film, someone sold a piece of land, and he's come to produce a film. Someone did well for himself in real estate or she's a doctor and she's come to produce a film. Whatever it may be. These are the people who are producing even our INR 300, 400, 500 crore films”.

The actor shared that films in Telugu are not produced by studios.

Meanwhile, ‘Dacoit’, produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, is set to arrive in cinemas on April 10, 2026.

--IANS

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