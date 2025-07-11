July 11, 2025 7:16 PM हिंदी

Aditya Thackeray slams Sanjay Sirsat’s controversial video, questions BJP's silence

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MLA Aditya Thackeray launched a scathing attack on Sanjay Sirsat, a legislator from the Eknath Shinde camp, over a controversial viral video purportedly showing him with a bag filled with money.

Addressing reporters in Mumbai on Friday, Thackeray said, “In that video, we can see that there is nearly one crore rupees in that bag. But there would be 50 times more money. Where did these notes come from? Who gave them? The I-T notice issued two days ago – what action has been taken on that? Will CM Fadnavis take this seriously or brush it under the carpet?”

Thackeray also questioned the late arrival of the Income Tax notice and referred to earlier videos involving another MLA, Sanjay Gaikwad. “A legislator indulges in violence…still, no action. Everyone's parading in those vests now,” said Thackeray, sarcastically referring to the vests being worn by both Sanjay Sirsat and Gaikwad.

Taking a swipe at Sirsat, Thackeray said, “They think nothing will happen to them once they enter the BJP’s washing machine. But this can’t go on. A proper investigation is needed.”

On being asked to comment on the claims by Sirsat over the origin of the video, he said, “If he doesn’t know where the video came from, then what kind of intoxication was he under, his eyes were open, he was talking on the phone, but he don’t know who is in front of him? Were they lost in some trance, under the influence of something? What was it? This, too, should be investigated. Was he intoxicated?"

On the Public Security Bill, Thackeray termed it a “BJP Protection Bill” instead. “They say it’s against Left Wing Extremism (LWE), but have any of our past successes against naxalism or terrorism come because of such bills?”

The political atmosphere in Maharashtra remains charged as more such videos and allegations emerge, fuelling opposition fire against the ruling coalition.

--IANS

sas/dan

