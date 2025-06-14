Aditya Roy Kapur: Very important to keep reflecting on the relationships in your life

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) Actor Aditya Roy Kapur has talked about how modern connections can lack depth despite constant communication and said that it is important to keep reflecting on the relationships and whether staying in touch truly means being “emotionally connected.”

Talking about how “Metro… In Dino” brings together several stories of modern love and disconnection, Aditya told IANS: “I guess the stories are about both disconnection and connection—not only disconnection. Yeah, I think today, in the modern world, we're more connected than ever.”

The actor believes being connected and actually communicating are "two different things".

“You can connect with someone instantly if you want, but I don't know if that's necessarily led to richer relationships. And that's something we should keep asking ourselves. Because sometimes, you can be in touch with someone all the time, but if it's not meaningful conversation—if it's not meaningful communication—then what is it?”

Aditya cited an example that he knows what his friends are doing all the time

“...I mean, sometimes you feel like you're connected to your friends because you're sending memes to each other all the time, or you're hyper-connected, but I don't know if those are quality conversations. I don't think those can be replaced,” said Aditya, who will be seen paired opposite actress Sara Ali Khan.

“So I think it's very important to keep reflecting on the relationships in your life and understand whether just being in touch really means you're connected.”

With the theme of the film, what did his character speak to him instantly, he said: “I mean, it was a very interesting character to play—a guy who seems to have no real set ideas of what he wants in life or what he wants out of life.”

“A guy who is living in the moment, enjoying whatever he's doing. He's talented, a go-with-the-flow kind of guy who is also opinionated and has a lot to say, which made him fun to play. Yeah, obviously, he goes through a graph in the film—and that’s for you to see when you finally, hopefully, watch the film. But yeah, it was a fun character to play, for sure.”

With “Metro…In Dino”, Anurag returns with the final chapter of his hyperlinked trilogy. Delving into the complex and modern relationships, the upcoming film promises an exploration of love, heartbreak, and human connection.

The film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., ‘Metro…In Dino. Directed by Anurag Basu, with music composed by Pritam, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu, the film will be in cinemas on July 4.

--IANS

dc/