Aditya Roy Kapur credits Arijit Singh for enhancing the musical soul of ‘Metro In Dino’

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur has credited singer Arijit Singh for elevating the emotional and musical depth of his upcoming film, “Metro… In Dino.”

Reflecting on their collaboration in the much-anticipated anthology film directed by Anurag Basu, the actor praised Arijit’s ability to bring feeling and nuance to every track, adding a distinct layer of meaning to the narrative.

Expressing the same, the ‘Ok Jaanu’ actor shared, “With Arijit, there have been quite a few songs. He is such an amazing singer, adding so much depth and feeling and emotion to the song, adding new meaning to each song. He is just a wonderful talent, and it’s great to have some songs that have been memorable for people and that it’s been years. So yes, it’s been a combination that has been a good one, and we are really happy about that, and hopefully it continues with ‘Metro In Dino’ as well.”

Interestingly, Aditya Roy Kapur and Arijit Singh have previously joined forces to deliver some of Bollywood’s most memorable songs, including “Tum Hi Ho,” “Inna Sona” from "Ok Jaanu," and “Aabaad Barbaad” from "Ludo." Arijit has now lent his voice to the soundtrack of “Metro… In Dino.” The first song, “Zamaana Lage,” from the upcoming romantic drama was sung by Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh. This heartfelt ode to lost love was released on May 28.

On a related note, “Metro… In Dino” brings together a stellar ensemble cast, including Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Neena Gupta. The romantic drama delves into the intricate layers of love and commitment, portraying the emotional turbulence that accompanies modern relationships. The trailer offered a glimpse into the heartfelt journey of Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan as their characters navigate the complexities of love and the essence of true connection.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu, the film is slated for a theatrical release on July 4.

--IANS

