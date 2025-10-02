October 02, 2025 4:22 PM हिंदी

Aditya Pancholi makes a comeback on X after long hiatus, says ‘let's engage for real’

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Veteran actor and producer Aditya Pancholi has made a comeback on X after a long hiatus. He announced his return, saying that he is stepping into the world of X to connect with his audience and critics, reflecting on his journey spanning four decades.

Announcing his comeback on the micro-blogging site, Aditya tweeted, “After 40 Years in Bollywood... I'm Here. 112 characters. 112 roles. Countless memories. I am Aditya Pancholi, stepping into the world of X to connect with You my audience, my critics, my supporters, and my companions through this 4-decade journey. From 1985 till now, you've seen me in reel life. Now, let's engage for real. Stories. & Conversations. I Flashbacks. And yes something new.”

The 60-year-old actor also shared a nostalgic video from his early days in the film industry.

Back in 2017, Aditya Pancholi’s son, Sooraj Pancholi, deactivated his X handle following accusations by Kangana Ranaut against his father, citing abuse and stalking. He later returned to the microblogging platform in 2018. Announcing his return, Sooraj had written, “Hello everyone. So here's the first tweet from my official handle! Feels good to be back on Twitter! Missed you guys.”

Talking about Aditya Pancholi, he launched his acting career in the mid-1980s. Over the decades, he has featured in more than 100 films across multiple genres. Aditya got his first significant break in Bollywood with a supporting role in Feroz Khan’s “Dayavan” (1988), starring alongside Vinod Khanna and Madhuri Dixit. He went on to appear in “Dharamyudh” with Sunil Dutt, Suresh Oberoi, and Shatrughan Sinha. Later that year, the actor teamed up with K.C. Bokadia for “Kab Tak Chup Rahungi,” opposite Amala. This film marked his first lead role in Bollywood and helped establish him as a leading actor in the industry.

Some of his memorable roles include “Baaghi,” “Yes Boss,” “Musafir,” “Race 2” and “Bajirao Mastani” where he played a notable supporting character in the historical drama.

Beyond acting, Pancholi has also explored film production.

--IANS

ps/

