Aditya Om’s 'Sant Tukaram' to reach the cinema halls on 18th July

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Filmmaker Aditya Om has decided to pay a grand tribute to the 17th-century Marathi saint poet Tukaram through his latest cinematic attempt, "Sant Tukaram". The film will be reaching the cinema halls across the globe on 18th July 2025.

Made on a massive scale, the story of the drama has also been written by Aditya Om.

The much-awaited biographical flick is being headlined by well-known Marathi actor Subodh Bhave, who will bring to life the transformative journey of Sant Tukaram on the screen.

Set against the layered backdrop of 17th-century Maharashtra, the project will chronicle Saint Tukaram’s journey from a grieving husband to a strong voice for the voiceless through his spiritually electrified Abhanga poetry.

Aside from Bhave, "Sant Tukaram" enjoys a stellar ensemble cast with celebrated actors such as Shiva Suryavanshi, Sheena Chohan, Sanjay Mishra, Arun Govil, Shishir Sharma, Hemant Pandey, Ganesh Yadav, Lalit Tiwari, Mukesh Bhatt, Gauri Shankar, Twinkle Kapoor, Rupali Jadhav and DJ Akbar Sami, along with others.

Not just that, veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has also been roped in as the narrator for the drama. He will be giving philosophical insight into the spiritual journey of the 17th-century Marathi saint.

Produced by B.Gautham’s Curzon Films in association with Purushottam Studios, the soundtrack for the flick has been composed by Nikhil Kamath, Ravi Tripathi, and Veeral & Laavan.

The music for the drama is believed to be rooted in the Abhanga tradition, bringing a perfect mix of classical and folk influences.

Actress Sheena Chohan, who has been roped in to play Avali Jijabai in "Sant Tukaram" will be making her Hindi debut with the drama.

Sharing his experience of working with Sheena, Bhave shared, “This is the first time I’m working with Sheena, but despite that, I found her a very sincere to the core actor on set. She knows her work and understands how important it is to be focused and sincere.”

