March 27, 2026 9:43 PM हिंदी

'Khalasi' singer Aditya Gadhvi says 'Performing in Mumbai is always special'

Aditya Gadhvi says 'Performing in Mumbai is always special'

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Singer Aditya Gadhvi will be returning to Mumbai on April 25th with a powerful performance.

Aditya will be returning to the maximum city after enjoying sold-out shows in the city last year.

Talking about the concert, Aditya shared, “Performing in Mumbai is always special. It feels like bringing our stories, our folk and our roots to a city that has welcomed artists from everywhere. With TribeVibe putting this concert together, I’m excited to share melodies, emotions and memories with fans that celebrate where we come from and where we’re headed together.”

Tickets for the event went live at 6 PM on March 24th exclusively on BookMyShow.

Aditya Live in Mumbai is presented by Skyline Infra Forge Developers and produced and promoted by TribeVibe Entertainment.

Shoven Shah, Founder & CEO, TribeVibe Entertainment, added, “Bringing back Aditya Gadhvi’s concert experience for a city like Mumbai is an incredibly proud moment for TribeVibe. Mumbai has always been a melting pot of cultures and this show captures our mission to create world-class live experiences that celebrate India’s most authentic voices.”

Refreshing your memory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Aditya and one of his most popular songs "Khalasi".

The song, released by Coke Studio India back in July 2023, turned out to be an instant hit. In fact, Prime Minister Modi retweeted a post where Aditya had talked about their first meeting, expressing his admiration for the singer and the song.

Some of his other notable tracks include "Rang Morla", "Sharato Lagu", "Hellaro", "Love Ni Bhavai", and the Gujarat Titans anthem "Aava De".

During IPL 2023, Aditya even performed the Gujarat Titans anthem 'Aava De' before the match at Narendra Modi Stadium.

With a rapidly growing fan base and millions of global streams, Aditya’s music continues to transcend boundaries.

--IANS

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