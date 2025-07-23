July 23, 2025 8:58 PM हिंदी

Aditya Birla Real Estate clocks Rs 27 crore loss in Q1, income falls over 55 pc

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Aditya Birla Real Estate Limited (ABREL) on Wednesday reported a net loss of Rs 27.08 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year ( Q1 FY26).

This marks a sharp reversal from the Rs 17.35 crore profit the company had recorded during the same period previous fiscal, according to its regulatory filing.

The company’s total income fell 56.9 per cent to Rs 157.41 crore in Q1 FY26, down from Rs 365.24 crore in the April–June quarter of FY25.

During the quarter, ABREL reported a loss of Rs 47.30 crore from continued operations, while it registered a profit of Rs 20.22 crore from discontinued operations.

The company recently exited its pulp and paper business, previously operated under the Century Pulp and Paper division, as part of its ongoing business restructuring.

ABREL, formerly known as Century Textiles and Industries Limited, has also announced plans to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore through secured or unsecured rupee term loans.

The fundraising is aimed at refinancing existing debts linked to capital expenditure for its now-sold pulp and paper division.

The company said the move will help in releasing charges or encumbrances on the assets of that division, which is being sold to ITC.

On the stock market front, Aditya Birla Real Estate shares have seen a 16 per cent decline in the past one month and are down 20 per cent year-to-date (YTD).

The stock has fallen 24.85 per cent over the past year. However, over a longer period, the company has delivered strong returns -- rising 150 per cent in the last three years and delivering multi-bagger gains of 560 per cent over five years.

At the closing bell, the company’s shares were at Rs 2,019, down 5.51 per cent or Rs 117.8 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) following the announcement of its Q1 results.

