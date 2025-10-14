October 14, 2025 6:53 PM हिंदी

Aditya Birla Money’s Q2 net profit slumps 62 pc, revenue down 16 pc

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Aditya Birla Money on Tuesday reported a sharp 61.97 per cent decline in its net profit for the second quarter (Q2) of FY26.

The company’s profit dropped to Rs 10.15 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 26.71 crore in the same period last financial year (Q2 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations also fell 16.18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 106.51 crore from Rs 127.04 crore in Q2 FY25, mainly due to weak performance in the broking segment.

Profit before tax (PBT) slipped 60.75 per cent to Rs 14.21 crore during the quarter ended September 2025.

Total expenses rose marginally by 1.95 per cent to Rs 92.90 crore, compared to Rs 91.12 crore a year earlier.

Finance costs increased slightly by 1.24 per cent to Rs 30 crore, while employee benefit expenses surged 35.86 per cent to Rs 30 crore.

Fees and commission expenses, however, dropped 32.86 per cent to Rs 16.10 crore in the same period, the company added in its filing.

The company’s broking business revenue fell sharply by 19.72 per cent to Rs 83.07 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 103.48 crore a year ago.

Revenue from the wholesale debt market declined slightly by 0.78 per cent to Rs 22.69 crore.

Meanwhile, interest income rose 13.17 per cent year-on-year to Rs 60.23 crore, even as fees and commission income fell 33.7 per cent to Rs 39.52 crore.

On a half-yearly basis, Aditya Birla Money’s net profit dropped 40.72 per cent to Rs 25.52 crore, while total revenue declined 11.06 per cent to Rs 219.21 crore in H1 FY26 compared to the same period last year.

Aditya Birla Money (ABML), a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital, operates as a stock broking and capital markets products distributor.

The company offers equity and derivative trading through NSE and BSE, currency derivatives on MCX-SX, and commodities trading through MCX and NCDEX.

