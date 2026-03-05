Aditi Rao Hydari shares glimpse of ‘Holi hooligans’, says hubby Siddharth was ‘missed extra much’

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Actress Aditi Rao Hydari gave a peek into her relaxed Holi celebrations, calling it a day of “Holi hooligans” spent with her team under the winter sun.

Aditi took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images of his Holi celebrations with his close friends and family.

She wrote as the caption: “Holi hooligans, Skin prep, Hair prep, Chaat. Siddhu you were missed extra much! off duty day spent in the winter sun with the most amazing team!!”

Responding to the post, Siddharth commented: “Happy Holi Adu and Co. I seem to have missed a banger!” as the couple shared a light-hearted exchange with fans on the festival of colours.”

On the work front, Aditi was last seen in Gandhi Talks, which chooses restraint, emotion, and stillness to communicate its message. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, and Siddharth Jadhav.

The film is reportedly a black comedy exploring the contrast between Gandhi on currency notes and his ideals, focusing on a young man's struggle for money and crossing paths with a thief.

Aditi was previously seen in Hey! Sinamika directed by Brinda. It is an adaptation of the 2008 Argentine film A Boyfriend for My Wife, but has the roles switched.

The film stars Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari as a married couple, Kajal Aggarwal as a relationship counselor and Nakshatra Nagesh as a radio jockey. It follows Yaazhan, a software engineer, whose wife, Mouna, tries to end their marriage as she starts to find him annoying.

Aditi made her acting debut with the Malayalam film Prajapathi in 2006, and gained early recognition with her performances in Delhi-6 and Yeh Saali Zindagi.

Her subsequent roles include the musical drama Rockstar in 2011 and her first leading role in the psychological thriller Murder 3.

She appeared in the action-thriller Wazir and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, one of the highest-grossing Indian films of that year. She played the female lead in Mani Ratnam's Kaatru Veliyidai and starred in the Telugu romantic drama Sammohanam.

Her other renowned work includes Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Sufiyum Sujatayum, Maha Samudram and appearances in Hindi anthologies and web series such as Ajeeb Daastaans, Jubilee, and Heeramandi.

--IANS

dc/