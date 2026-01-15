January 15, 2026 8:35 PM हिंदी

Adi Shankaracharya's writings offer guidance in religious matters, logic & philosophy: HM Shah in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Jan 15 (IANS) Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, during the visit to his home state of Gujarat, on Thursday, attended a special event organised at the Sastu Sahitya Mudranalaya Trust in Ahmedabad.

At the ceremony, Union Home Minister Shah formally released the 'Adi Shankaracharya Samagra Granthavali', a comprehensive compilation edited by renowned Sanskrit scholar Gautam Patel.

He noted that Shankaracharya's writings offer guidance not only in religious matters but also in logic and philosophy.

Speaking after the book launch, Home Minister Shah underscored the importance of punctuality and commitment in public and institutional work.

"When any task is completed within the expected timeline, its joy and impact multiply," he said.

Recalling his earlier insistence on timely execution of the trust's library project, Union Minister Shah added, "I am proud that as the Chairman of this trust, I am witnessing today that this Bhagirath effort has been completed on time."

Reflecting on the teachings of Adi Shankaracharya, Union Minister Shah highlighted the universality of knowledge.

"There is no single language for acquiring knowledge. It is an endless, flowing stream," he said.

Commending Gautam Patel's work, Union Minister Shah said the newly released Granthavali and the library would serve as enduring reservoirs of knowledge for future generations.

The Union Minister also paid homage to Bhikshu Akhandananda, founder of the Sastu Sahitya Press, acknowledging his role in Gujarat's literary and cultural development.

Akhandananda, he said, sparked an intellectual movement by making quality literature accessible at affordable prices.

The event, attended by several eminent writers and dignitaries, concluded with Union Minister Shah stressing the importance of preserving India's literary and cultural heritage.

"Our books are our true identity, and protecting them is our collective responsibility," he said.

The programme revitalised the literary atmosphere of Ahmedabad and reaffirmed the city's enduring cultural spirit.

--IANS

janvi/khz

