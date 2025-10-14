Adarsh Gourav on ‘Alien: Earth’ future seasons: There’s still so much potential to explore

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Actor Adarsh Gourav, who featured in Ridley Scott’s sci-fi series Alien: Earth, has opened up about the show’s impact and his desire to remain part of its growing universe. The actor said he would love to return if the journey continues, as there’s still immense potential to explore — both narratively and emotionally.

Talking about the series, Adarsh said: “Working on Alien: Earth has been a once-in-a-lifetime experience, something that will stay with me forever. To be a part of a world crafted by Ridley Scott and brought to life with such scale, imagination, and emotional depth is every actor’s dream.”

He said that the show challenges “not just as a performer but as a person it makes you think about humanity, survival, and connection in ways few projects do.”

“Every day on that set was a masterclass, and the passion of the entire team was infectious.”

He added that he feels deeply connected to the story and his character’s arc.

“I would absolutely love to return if the journey continues. There’s still so much potential to explore both narratively and emotionally. Collaborating with visionaries who constantly push creative boundaries has been nothing short of inspiring.”

Adarsh said: “Alien: Earth reaffirmed my belief that when storytelling is done with heart and purpose, it can truly transcend languages, cultures, and genres.”

Alien: Earth is an American science fiction horror television series created by Noah Hawley, based on the Alien franchise. It serves as a prequel set two years before the events of the original 1979 film Alien.

The show revolves around a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers who, after the space vessel Maginot crash-lands on Earth, make a discovery that brings them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat.

