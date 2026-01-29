Adani Power’s Q3 continuing profit before tax rises 5.3 pc to Rs 2,800 crore

Ahmedabad, Jan 29 (IANS) Adani Power Limited on Thursday reported a 5.3 per cent rise in its continuing profit before tax (PBT) for the third quarter (Q3) of FY26, even as power demand remained muted due to extended monsoons and cooler weather conditions.

The company’s PBT stood at Rs 2,800 crore in Q3 FY26 compared to Rs 2,659 crore in the same period last financial year, supported mainly by lower finance costs and stable operating performance, according to its stock exchange filing.

"Adani Power continues to deliver strong performance and maintain robust liquidity, thanks to our significant competitive advantages and cost-efficient power plants," Adani Power Limited CEO S.B. Khyalia said.

"Our project execution is progressing exceptionally well, meeting or exceeding our targets," he added.

The Adani Group company posted continuing revenue of Rs 12,717 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2025, marginally lower than Rs 13,434 crore in Q3 FY25, as power tariffs softened in the merchant market.

Despite this, continuing EBITDA remained strong at Rs 4,636 crore -- reflecting the resilience of its operations in a challenging demand environment.

Power demand across India remained largely flat during the quarter, with all-India energy consumption at around 392 billion units, slightly lower than the last financial year.

The slowdown was attributed to prolonged monsoons, which extended into October in several regions, and relatively cooler temperatures compared to FY25, which had seen a sharp spike in demand due to intense heatwaves.

The subdued demand, along with rising renewable energy generation, also weighed on merchant power prices.

During the quarter, Adani Power achieved a major milestone by securing a new long-term power purchase agreement of 3,200 MW from Assam Power Distribution Company Limited.

With this, around 90 per cent of the company’s existing operating capacity is now tied up under long-term and medium-term PPAs, providing greater revenue visibility and reducing exposure to short-term market volatility.

The company’s total expansion capacity tied up under PPAs has increased to 11.7 GW, as per its regulatory filing.

For the nine-month period ended December 2025, Adani Power reported a continuing PBT of Rs 9,896 crore, compared to Rs 10,679 crore in the same period last financial year, impacted by higher depreciation from newly acquired plants.

Continuing profit after tax for the nine months stood at Rs 8,700 crore. Power sale volumes for the nine-month period rose by 3.4 per cent to 71.8 billion units, aided by higher effective operating capacity.

