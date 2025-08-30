Adani Power gets LoA to supply power from 800 MW thermal power plant in Madhya Pradesh

Ahmedabad, Aug 30 (IANS) Adani Power Ltd on Saturday said it has received a letter of award (LoA) from MP Power Management Company Ltd. (MPPMCL) for supply of power from a new 800 MW Ultra-supercritical thermal power plant, to be developed in Anuppur district.

According to India's largest private sector thermal power generator, the project will help Madhya Pradesh meet its ever-growing electricity demand owing to increased industrialisation and urbanisation.

The company will invest Rs 10,500 crore towards setting up the plant and related infrastructure.

“As India’s power demand continues to rise, driven by rapid economic growth, especially the base load power, it is imperative to invest in robust energy infrastructure to meet the nation’s growing needs. Adani power remains committed to securing India’s energy future in a sustainable way by expanding capacity and embracing advanced technologies,” said SB Khyalia, Chief Executive Office, Adani Power.

“The Anuppur plant will play a pivotal role in ensuring reliable, affordable, and competitively priced power for households and businesses, strengthening India’s and Madhya Pradesh’s energy security and fueling continued progress in the state,” he added.

Adani Power emerged as one of the lowest bidders in a highly competitive bidding process, with the final tariff of Rs 5.838 per KWh. As part of the contract, the company will supply power from a new 800 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power unit, to be set up under the Design, Build, Finance, Own, and Operate (DBFOO) model, in the state.

The unit will be commissioned within 54 months of the appointed date.

The coal linkage for the power plant has been allocated under the SHAKTI Policy of the Central Government to Madhya Pradesh.

The project is expected to generate direct and indirect employment of 6,000-7,000 during the construction phase and employ 1,000 personnel once in operation, according to the company.

This is the fourth major power supply order received by the company in the last 12 months. In September 2024, it, along with Adani Green Energy, received the LoI for a composite 6,600 MW (5,000 MW solar and 1,600 MW thermal) power supply order from Maharashtra state.

In May 2025, it received the LoA from Uttar Pradesh government for supply of 1,600 MW power from a greenfield plant in the state.

In August, the company received the LoA from Bihar government for supply of 2,400 MW of power from a new power plant to be set up in the state.

--IANS

na/