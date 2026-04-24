Adani Green Energy’s Q4 profit jumps 34 pc, capacity expansion fuels growth

Ahmedabad, April 24 (IANS) Renewable energy major Adani Green Energy on Friday reported a strong performance for the March quarter of FY26, with its consolidated net profit rising 34 per cent year-on-year to Rs 514 crore, aided by strong EBITDA growth.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 383 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, according to its stock exchange filing.

Revenue from core operations during the January-March quarter also saw a healthy increase of 14 per cent, climbing to Rs 3,502 crore from Rs 3,073 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.

For the full financial year FY26, the company delivered a solid operational and financial performance, backed by aggressive expansion in renewable capacity and strong plant output.

Energy sales rose 34 per cent year-on-year to 37,567 million units, while revenue from power supply increased 22 per cent to Rs 11,602 crore.

EBITDA from power supply grew 23 per cent to Rs 10,865 crore, with the company maintaining an industry-leading EBITDA margin of 91 per cent.

Cash profit for the year also registered an 11 per cent rise to Rs 5,399 crore, as per its regulatory filing.

The company’s operational capacity expanded sharply by 35 per cent year-on-year to 19.3 GW -- reinforcing its position as India’s largest renewable energy player.

During FY26, Adani Green added 5.1 GW of greenfield capacity, marking a 1.5 times increase compared to FY25 and one of the highest annual expansions globally outside China.

A significant portion of this growth came from projects in Gujarat's Khavda and Rajasthan, where the company has been commissioning new capacities in resource-rich locations.

The Khavda project, touted as the world’s largest renewable energy plant, continues to be a key driver of growth.

The company has also made notable progress in energy storage. It installed battery energy storage systems (BESS) capacity of 1,376 MWh in Khavda, one of the largest single-location deployments globally, and is targeting over 10,000 MWh capacity by FY27 to strengthen its future-ready energy ecosystem.

Commenting on the performance, Executive Director Sagar Adani said FY26 was a landmark year for the company, marked by record capacity additions and operational excellence.

“The company, on the back of robust project and operational excellence, commissioned 5.1 GW of greenfield capacity, thereby reaching 19.3 GW of total operational capacity,” he noted.

“The continued recognition of our ESG efforts reaffirms our commitment to sustainable growth and accelerating India’s energy transition,” he added.

Adani Green’s total operational portfolio of 19,294 MW is now capable of powering more than 8.7 million homes while helping avoid around 36 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

--IANS

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