Adani Green Energy tops NSE rating list in ESG performance in power sector

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) has been ranked first in the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) ratings in the power generation, utilities and transmission sector by NSE Sustainability Ratings & Analytics Ltd, an entity of the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Additionally, AGEL is also among the top 5 entities in ESG ratings assessed from the top 100 listed companies by revenue across the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The ESG ratings for listed companies have recently been launched by the NSE.

The NSE's rating rationale states that AGEL performs well across Environment, Social and Governance parameters. The company’s environmental initiatives are well-integrated, supported by socially responsible practices and effective governance. It demonstrates a mature sustainability approach.

According to NSE Sustainability Ratings & Analytics Ltd, AGEL received an impressive ESG score of 74, the highest within the utilities and power sector. This underscores AGEL's commitment to sustainable practices and its continuous efforts to uphold environmental, social, and governance standards.

AGEL excelled in governance with a score of 76, reflecting the company's robust governance practices, well-organised board structure, and ethical conduct. Its mature approach to risk management further highlights AGEL's commitment to transparency and accountability, according to the rating.

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, has highlighted AGEL's dedication to governance and sustainability in its FY25 annual report, stating: "Our governance is of global standards, and our compliance frameworks are robust and non-negotiable."

The company also earned a high social score of 73, demonstrating its focus on health and safety measures for employees, customer safety, and community welfare initiatives. AGEL's responsible sourcing and efficient supply chain management further reinforced its position as a leader in socially responsible practices.

NSE Sustainability Ratings & Analytics Ltd evaluates companies based on over 2,000 data points, providing a transparent and materiality-based methodology aligned with national and international standards. AGEL's performance reflects its strategy, culture, and values centred on sustainable practices.

NSE Sustainability Ratings & Analytics Ltd was officially approved by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as a Category 1 ESG Ratings provider on August 13, 2024.

AGEL has also consistently garnered recognition from global ESG rating agencies. It ranks No. 1 in Asia and among the top 5 companies globally in the renewable energy sector in the highest ESG category, "Prime Band A-," with a Decile Rank 1 by ISS ESG. Sustainalytics has ranked AGEL among the Top 10 globally, while the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2023 placed AGEL in the 92nd percentile among 266 companies globally within the Electric Utility sector. CRISIL ESG Assessment has consecutively ranked AGEL first in the power sector for three years, and FTSE Russell's ESG rankings placed AGEL in the 93rd percentile globally in the Utilities Supersector, an AGEL statement added.

--IANS

sps/vd